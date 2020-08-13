Press Releases Web Leads, Inc Press Release

Receive press releases from Web Leads, Inc: By Email RSS Feeds: Web Leads Introduces New Targeted Lead Generation Plans

Web Leads has introduced an exclusive and branded lead generation package and pivoted from an “inventory-based” model to dedicated a specific team to its clientele.

Dover, DE, August 13, 2020 --(



The key focal point of the process involve following a series of “best practices” Web Leads has published on its website, free of charge to both customers and potential customers. The steps, if followed, serve as a “how to” or guide to producing stable results with a 3rd party lead generator.



Web Leads also works with its clients to gain limited access to their CRM or lead management tool, to enable call and sales process analysis. It is commonplace for results to dip when even seemingly small steps in the sales process are missed. The process with 3rd party leads may also differ greatly from the process with “self-generated” or referral sales leads.



Now the Web Leads team is putting its focus into helping stable businesses in a multitude of industries, including call centers, medical billing services, VoIP, SEO companies, and website providers, to target the exact type of customer they need in the locations they service.



“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished for clients across an array of industries now. I’ve always said that we constantly strive to do better. For most businesses, and with the technology available to us today, it’s typically more efficient and cost effective to focus on working with a fewer number of more qualified leads, barring some companies who have advanced lead qualification methods, which is simply not the case for the average business,” says CEO and founder Colin O’Brien. Dover, DE, August 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Web Leads was started in 2008 and had success early on as one of the dominating players in the lead generation field, focusing primarily on 2 specific verticals. Founder and CEO, Colin O’Brien, has previously sold a successful marketing agency and the team at Web Leads is well equipped to help clientele to first understand their client base and ideal customer, and then how how best to produce that type of customer.The key focal point of the process involve following a series of “best practices” Web Leads has published on its website, free of charge to both customers and potential customers. The steps, if followed, serve as a “how to” or guide to producing stable results with a 3rd party lead generator.Web Leads also works with its clients to gain limited access to their CRM or lead management tool, to enable call and sales process analysis. It is commonplace for results to dip when even seemingly small steps in the sales process are missed. The process with 3rd party leads may also differ greatly from the process with “self-generated” or referral sales leads.Now the Web Leads team is putting its focus into helping stable businesses in a multitude of industries, including call centers, medical billing services, VoIP, SEO companies, and website providers, to target the exact type of customer they need in the locations they service.“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished for clients across an array of industries now. I’ve always said that we constantly strive to do better. For most businesses, and with the technology available to us today, it’s typically more efficient and cost effective to focus on working with a fewer number of more qualified leads, barring some companies who have advanced lead qualification methods, which is simply not the case for the average business,” says CEO and founder Colin O’Brien. Contact Information Web Leads

Cindy Kitagawa

800-560-6875



webleadsinc.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Web Leads, Inc