Autumn Patterson Joins Mars Bank as Penn Banking Center Manager

Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner. Mars, PA, August 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Autumn C. Patterson joined Mars Bank as Assistant Vice President and Manager of the Penn Banking Center located at 600 Pittsburgh Road (Rt. 8). Ms. Patterson is a 13-year veteran of retail banking and will serve both consumer and commercial customers in Penn Township, Saxonburg, Butler city and throughout Butler county.“We’re excited about Autumn joining Mars Bank,” said Mark Drenchko, Senior Vice President Commercial and Retail Banking. “She is committed to helping people reach their financial goals and serving our communities.”Ms. Patterson is a lifelong resident of the Butler area and a graduate of Butler High School. She is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Butler County (LBC) and serves on the LBC board. She is also joining the Butler County Chamber of Commerce board in August.“I’m excited to be a part of a community bank like Mars Bank,” said Ms. Patterson. “I love the communities in and around Butler and look forward to continuing to help families and businesses thrive.”Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.About Mars BankMars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner. Contact Information Mars Bank

Stephen Eckert

412-390-0403



www.marsbank.com



