SottoPelle® Recognizes Dr. Erica Balthrop for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Clarksdale, MS, August 14, 2020 --(



Erica Balthrop, M.D. specializes in Obstetrics & Gynecology and has been in a private medical practice in Clarksdale, MS for more than 20 years. Dr. Balthrop is one of three physician partners at The Woman’s Clinic, P.A.



In regards to hormone therapy, Erica Balthrop, M.D. has been using other alternatives such as injections and creams. Living in a small town, she knew most patients were driving 2 hours or more to seek therapy and wanted to bring the same service closer to home. Living in a rural community, Erica Balthrop M.D. wanted to offer the same level of services as a large city, and the result was finding SottoPelle® and bringing that methodology to her practice.



Erica Balthrop, M.D. has the following education and qualifications:



· Erica Balthrop, M.D. completed her undergraduate studies at Loyola University of Chicago in 1987.

· She attended graduate school at Western Kentucky University and completed her Doctor of Medicine degree at Finch University in 1996.

· Erica Balthrop, M.D. completed her Residency in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cook County Hospital in 2000.



When she’s not working, you’ll find Dr. Balthrop spending time with her 3 children. Soccer is a big sport in their family and keeps them on the move. She is also a seasoned runner, who has even had the opportunity of running a full Marathon.



“We are proud to be associated with Erica Balthrop, M.D. whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Balthrop as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



To view additional information about Erica Balthrop, M.D., or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/erica-balthrop-md/.



Provider Information:

Erica Balthrop, M.D.

The Women’s Clinic

2000 North State Street

Clarksdale, Mississippi 38614

(662) 627-7361



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com



Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



