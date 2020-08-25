Michael Jacobsen, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Live Webcast



New York, NY, August 25, 2020



Event Summary:



Class actions alleging labor law violations continue to hound employers throughout the country. As the volume of these cases increases, new court rulings also continue to emerge and reshape the litigation landscape.



Emerging legal changes in relation to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are also expected to significantly impact employers as well as the ongoing class action trends.



In this live Webcast, labor and employment law experts Jennifer A. Riley and Michael Jacobsen with Seyfarth Shaw LLP will provide an in-depth analysis of the recent trends in employment class actions along with the best compliance practices and effective litigation strategies considering the current risk issues.



Key Issues:



-- Litigation Trends from 2019 – 2020

-- Key Supreme Court Decisions

-- Hot Issues to Watch in 2020

- Certification of “Me Too” Cases

- Lack of Injury and Ascertainability as Defenses to Certification, and

- Personal Jurisdiction Over Claims of Unnamed Class Members

-- Settlement Trends

-- The EEOC in 2020

-- COVID-19 Employment Litigation Trends

-- Managing Employment Litigation Risks in The Wake Of COVID-19



For more detailed event summary, please check here: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/employment-class-actions/



About Michael Jacobsen



Michael represents companies facing wage-and-hour class, collective, and other representative actions, and discrimination pattern and practice lawsuits. Clients look to Michael for solutions regarding how to advance their positions to reach decisive, favorable resolutions early on in these matters, and in the ongoing development of successful, long-term strategies.



Prior to joining Seyfarth, Michael practiced business and tort litigation in the Chicago office of a Vault 50 firm. His litigation experience has trained him to navigate the constantly-evolving procedural and substantive challenges in the matters he handles.



About Seyfarth Shaw LLP



Seyfarth Shaw has more than 850 attorneys in 15 offices providing a broad range of legal services in the areas of labor and employment, employee benefits, litigation, corporate and real estate. Seyfarth’s clients include over 300 of the Fortune 500 companies and reflect virtually every industry and segment of the economy. A recognized leader in delivering value and innovation for legal services, Seyfarth has earned numerous accolades from a variety of highly respected industry associations, consulting firms and media.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, and various professionals & industries.



