

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Anti-Corruption Compliance: Trends and Developments in 2020 and Beyond

New York, NY, August 13, 2020 --(



Event Synopsis:



The implementation of anti-corruption programs has become more proactive over the past years. Multinational corporations have continued to prioritize investments with strong anti-corruption initiatives. Additionally, jurisdictions have taken significant measures to improve their legislative framework against bribery by requiring businesses to follow internal policies and regulations.



Because failure to comply and counter corruption can adversely affect a company’s financial health and profitability, it is important to become updated with the latest anti-corruption trends and developments to avoid noncompliance with local and international laws.



In this live webcast, seasoned regulatory & compliance experts Gary Gao (Zhong Lun Law Firm) and Lindi Jarvis (FTI Consulting) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in the anti-corruption landscape. Speakers will also present practical tips and strategies to ensure compliance and mitigate risks.



Speakers:



Gary Gao, Equity Partner, Zhong Lun Law Firm

Lindi Jarvis, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting



For more event details, please check here: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/?p=142898



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. New York, NY, August 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Anti-Corruption Compliance: Trends and Developments in 2020 and Beyond. This event is scheduled on September 01, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm (ET).Event Synopsis:The implementation of anti-corruption programs has become more proactive over the past years. Multinational corporations have continued to prioritize investments with strong anti-corruption initiatives. Additionally, jurisdictions have taken significant measures to improve their legislative framework against bribery by requiring businesses to follow internal policies and regulations.Because failure to comply and counter corruption can adversely affect a company’s financial health and profitability, it is important to become updated with the latest anti-corruption trends and developments to avoid noncompliance with local and international laws.In this live webcast, seasoned regulatory & compliance experts Gary Gao (Zhong Lun Law Firm) and Lindi Jarvis (FTI Consulting) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in the anti-corruption landscape. Speakers will also present practical tips and strategies to ensure compliance and mitigate risks.Speakers:Gary Gao, Equity Partner, Zhong Lun Law FirmLindi Jarvis, Senior Managing Director, FTI ConsultingFor more event details, please check here: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/?p=142898About The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group