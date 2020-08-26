Roberta Voloshin Promoted to VP of Marketing and Communications at UMC

Press Releases United Methodist Communities Press Release

A resident of Belmar, Ms. Voloshin states, “I am honored by this recognition and welcome opportunities to continue developing innovative solutions to today’s unique challenges.” Neptune, NJ, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United Methodist Communities (UMC), a New Jersey based senior living and care organization, is pleased to announce the promotion of Roberta Voloshin to vice president of marketing and communications. In this role, effective immediately, Ms. Voloshin drives overall brand awareness and leads all strategic and integrated marketing and communications functions. She previously served as the corporate director of marketing for 14 years.In addition to the Home Office Marketing Communications team, Ms. Voloshin oversees four campus sales teams (Bristol Glen, Newton; Collingswood; Pitman; and The Shores, Ocean City). Her responsibilities include developing, executing, and monitoring marketing plans; training; sales support; analyzing trends; maintaining census and occupancy; and providing tactical direction.“Robbie’s dedication and creativity has helped deepen our market reach and positively impacted sales, occupancy, and communication,” said Lawrence D. Carlson, UMC president and CEO.In addition to certification as a Six Sigma Black Belt, a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from Montclair State University, add to her leadership skills. Ms. Voloshin brings over 25 years of professional experience as a project manager, director of marketing, market analyst, sales administrator, and customer service representative.A resident of Belmar, Ms. Voloshin states, “I am honored by this recognition and welcome opportunities to continue developing innovative solutions to today’s unique challenges.” Contact Information United Methodist Communities

