Launch Potato Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America 2020

Launch Potato was recognized again on the Inc. 5000 List as one of the 2020 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

Delray Beach, FL, August 14, 2020



This award honors companies based on percentage revenue growth within the last three years. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.



“We are honored to be named again as one of America's fastest-growing companies. Launch Potato has been very deliberate in both business and team growth initiatives (doubling headcount from 2019 to 2020). We continue to be committed to building a high-performance, innovative culture,” said Christine Yaged, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Launch Potato.



Launch Potato owns and operates a diversified portfolio of digital brands connecting over 70MMU US consumers a month with leading consumer brands looking to acquire new customers. This includes its fastest-growing brand, FinanceBuzz, an investment and personal finance platform.



This award comes on the heels of Launch Potato being recently named an Inc. 2020 Best Place to Work. These leading awards highlight Launch Potato's commitment to industry-leading innovation and team development.



About Launch Potato

Chelsea Wilson

305-697-6515



https://launchpotato.com



