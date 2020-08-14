InCorp Works with IWG to Boost Business Startups and Expansions in Asia

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases In.Corp Group Press Release

Singapore, Singapore, August 14, 2020 --(



IWG caters to large organisations, SMEs, startups and individuals in providing flexible workspaces that are designed for productivity and fully equipped with industry-leading technology, professional reception service and on-site cafe with barista brew world-class coffee while providing an affordable solution. Within the IWG offering, there is a wide range of flexible workspace solutions from Regus with its contemporary workspaces, mixing stylish business lounges with corporate areas to Spaces, a co-working space providing dynamic spaces in inspirational, high quality, design-led environments.



To encourage businesses to start or expand operations to neighbouring countries in the new normal, InCorp’s new and existing clients will enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on Regus or Spaces selected products for the new IWG users for up to 6 months. The discounted products consist of meeting rooms, memberships, coworking spaces and virtual offices.



How does this partnership help businesses?



“We speak to our clients ranging from startups to large companies in Singapore and globally from all countries in the world. We realized that many businesses big or small often have a major headache of searching out for suitable and affordable office spaces, especially in a foreign land for which the clients have no local contacts. In these current times of a global pandemic, we also see the trend of existing Singapore companies looking to shift from the traditional self-leased office model into a flexible serviced office / shared office model to save on expenses. By partnering up with IWG, we can ensure that our clients have an array of choices to choose from a global reputable player and having immense savings by being an In.Corp client.” -Eric Chin, Chief Business Development Officer, InCorp Group.



“Through our world-class operating brands, IWG provides access to more centres, offices, co-working and drop-in workspaces than anybody else. We are adding to our global network all the time - and we continuously invest in our workspaces to ensure we deliver what customers want. Our multi-brand offering gives customers the freedom to choose the style of workspace that is best for their business. Our advanced digital technology helps them streamline business processes and minimise admin. Partnering with InCorp will additionally help our clients to work closely with a leading corporate service provider that enables them to focus more on their business ideas and scale up faster while having all their corporate service needs taken care of.” – Paul MacAndrew, Country Manager of Singapore & Hong Kong, IWG.



