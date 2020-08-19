Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LA Design Festival Press Release

Receive press releases from LA Design Festival: By Email RSS Feeds: 10th Annual LA Design Festival Goes Virtual

2020 Program Explores the Theme of “Design for the Future”

“The LA Design Festival has always been a unique opportunity to bring people together,” said founder Haily Zaki. “With everything that’s happening right now, we felt that it was more important than ever to continue the tradition. Design is all about problem solving and we’ll definitely try out some new things this year. If this is the future, then we’re embracing it.”



The LA Design Festival will feature a series of interactive conversations. The Awards Night and Design Block Party will be hosted virtually, co-hosted by The Great Discontent and co-produced by We Must Be Bold. Additionally, the 2020 program includes daily virtual tours of interesting projects and studios, and a special “Out and About” series where viewers will get to explore LA with notable Angelenos.



LA Design Festival also returns to ROW DTLA with a selection of design installations and exhibitions in the windows of Market Row. Visitors will be invited to to experience the virtual tour.



Among the highlights:



- Keynote Conversation with 2020 ICON Recipient

- LA Design Festival Awards Night and Design Block Party co-produced by We Must Be Bold and The Great Discontent

- INTRO/LA

- Object Permanence

- Female Design Council show in collaboration with InCollect

- Drink & Draw with Monica Ahanonu

- Out and About with Steven Ehrlich

- Out and About with Jamie Williams

- Spotlight with Zahid Sardar

- "I Have Seen The Future" with Hugh Weber and Forest Young

- East Hollywood Studio Tour with Estudio Persona, Cuff Studio, and Bradley Duncan Studio

- MLK1101 Tour with Lorcan O’Herlihy

- Hotel June Tour

- TEALEAVES Live Watch Party

- Future of Space Travel with Stellar Amenities

- Design to Combat Covid 19

- A Tour of Paul Williams’ home with Escher GuneWardena



The ICON and EDGE Award recipients and full 2020 schedule will be announced on September 1, 2020. Guests will be able to pre-register for all events. All events, with the exception of some of the workshops, are free. Follow LA Design Festival on Instagram and subscribe to our newsletter and podcast, Design, etc., on iTunes to meet some of this year’s featured 2020 participants.



“The LA Design Festival will be different this year, but we hope this just proves that COVID-19 cannot and will not stop creative culture.”



About The LA Design Festival

Christine Joo

562-882-5648



ladesignfestival.org



