Portfolio BI Announced as a Finalist in 2020 The Private Equity Service Provider Awards

Portfolio BI, announced it had been named as a finalist in the 2020 The Private Equity Service Provider Awards.

The awards recognize and reward private equity service providers across multiple categories that have demonstrated impressive business growth, exceptional service, and product innovation over the past year. Subject to a rigorous judging process, based on the views of a panel of leading private equity COOs, CFOs, CCOs, GCs, and CTOs, these awards are one of the most prestigious private equity service provider awards in the industry.



"We are humbled to be chosen as a finalist. The digital landscape of the private equity industry has become a more accessible, fast-paced terrain. Our ability to empower firms to make better, faster decisions and create operational alpha with our robust enterprise data management solutions helps firms navigate it," said Jeremy Siegal, CEO, Portfolio BI.



The winner of this category will be announced at the awards ceremony that takes place on Monday, October 5, at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London.



Portfolio BI (PBI) empowers the most sophisticated buy-side ﬁrms to control their portfolio and trading data. Born from the merger of LUX FTS and NorthPoint, and backed by Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors, our clients benefit from our integrated platforms, local technological expertise, and seasoned financial experts.



