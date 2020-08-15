Press Releases The Way to Happiness Press Release

Receive press releases from The Way to Happiness: By Email RSS Feeds: The Way to Happiness Friendship Day Challenge 2020 Success

The Way to Happiness Association reminds all of Tennessee to spread kindness to one another through virtual resources.

Nashville, TN, August 15, 2020 --(



The International Day of Friendship was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 in the belief that “friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.”



The Way to Happiness Association was formed around the book "The Way to Happiness," written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. "The Way to Happiness" is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. The book begins with a message under the heading Why I Gave You This Book: “Your survival is important to me.”



The Friendship Day Challenge 2020 was a simple one: share photos of you and your friends on social media with #Friendship2020. A quick look to social media sites turns up thousands of pictures and messages of friendship and love with this hashtag, showing how the world remains united no matter how far we are apart.



For more information on The Way to Happiness, visit twthtn.org. Nashville, TN, August 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Way to Happiness Association reminded the world that we are all in this together, no matter what. With the International Day of Friendship on July 30, and communities still encouraged to stay home and not gather in large groups, a virtual event was held this year, with people coming together from all backgrounds and communities, sharing #Friendship2020.The International Day of Friendship was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 in the belief that “friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.”The Way to Happiness Association was formed around the book "The Way to Happiness," written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. "The Way to Happiness" is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. The book begins with a message under the heading Why I Gave You This Book: “Your survival is important to me.”The Friendship Day Challenge 2020 was a simple one: share photos of you and your friends on social media with #Friendship2020. A quick look to social media sites turns up thousands of pictures and messages of friendship and love with this hashtag, showing how the world remains united no matter how far we are apart.For more information on The Way to Happiness, visit twthtn.org. Contact Information The Way to Happiness

Chris Blythe

615-453-8984



www.twthtn.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Way to Happiness