Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Amazing Industries Press Release

Receive press releases from Amazing Industries: By Email RSS Feeds: Jon Chavez Joins Amazing Industries as President

Chavez is a career technical expert and has played the roles of touring technician, designer, production manager, account manager, among countless other skillsets he’s acquired over his career. Sean Cagney, Chief Executive Officer of Amazing Industries, says he’s more than thrilled to have Chavez be part of the Amazing family.

Dallas, TX, August 15, 2020 --(



“This was inevitable,” chuckles Cagney, “Jon has been one of my primary collaborators for years now. He knows how to define our brand and what we do, as well as expand on it in ways that make sense. Jon is an amazing salesman, because he's also a designer and technician. That mindset combined with his experience is why he's the President to help craft our vision, and we’re very happy to have him on our team.”



Chavez has been a force of nature in Event production over the last decade, having started at the shop tech level, working hard and often, climbing his way up to managing major market video production worldwide. Chavez, formerly the National Account Manager at Elite Multimedia/PixelFlex in Nashville, TN, has picked up two decades worth of knowledge packed into a decade’s worth of experience. “Jon is a heavy all the way across the industry spectrum, and our people need to be as comfortable working in the Lincoln Center as they are in Las Vegas Convention Center,” says Cagney. “Jon’s done tours galore, he’s done the corporate meetings, Jon understands the dynamics of the live event business. He knows how to do it right and get it done right, on time and on budget.”



“Right now, our industry is leveled, but we’re pushing forward,” says Chavez. “We're shifted into a digital workspace, becoming the virtual integrators for our clients, and it's a completely different landscape. Virtual trade show booths and social distance branding experiences are the reality now, and when physical trade shows do return, they will look different than they did last time. They’ll be blended with the virtual experience that will ultimately make the impact far greater than before. We’re working in that new reality, even as most of the cities are shut down, never mind actually holding events.”



Chavez has worked several deployments with Amazing Industries as a partner, and his knowledge of the vision and critical details is what drew Cagney to bring Chavez on the team. “We take the clients and our partners' concepts and build an event we want to experience, with a plan of execution that works, simplifying a fluid and complex process,” says Cagney. “Jon lives by that philosophy, another reason he’s on the team.”



Chavez continues the thought: “That’s why this transition is so comfortable, we are all in sync about how we do our projects – everyone here is very knowledgeable in the 3D environment, that’s where we exist,” states Chavez. “We like to be involved in the pitch phase so we can build the final product in virtual space; we worked in 3D for the client before the event before we arrived on site, now that walkthrough is the actual experience the audience themselves are going to get. We haven't hung our spurs for deploying physical events, we're just working with what 2020 has given us and we were ready for it.”



About Amazing Industries:

We are a collection of designers, programmers, and project managers organized out of Dallas and Nashville. Amazing Industries designs and produces media, events, and environments.



Every vision requires complex coordination and commitment. Our vision is your vision.



We deploy our teams globally, giving your audience an amazing experience across the wide spectrum of production and perception.



Live music, brand launches, corporate meetings, and interactive environments need the strength of complex planning and strategy to truly be Amazing.



Media Contact:

Jim Hutchison, Director of Marketing

jim@amazingindustries.co



Please visit our website for recent projects and more information:

http://www.amazingindustries.co Dallas, TX, August 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Systems polymath and Entertainment industry veteran Jon Chavez has joined the Amazing Industries family as President, taking the wheel in Sales and New Business Development for the company. Chavez is a career technical expert and has played the roles of touring technician, designer, production manager, account manager, among countless other skillsets he’s acquired over his career. Sean Cagney, Chief Executive Officer of Amazing Industries, says he’s more than thrilled to have Chavez be part of the Amazing family.“This was inevitable,” chuckles Cagney, “Jon has been one of my primary collaborators for years now. He knows how to define our brand and what we do, as well as expand on it in ways that make sense. Jon is an amazing salesman, because he's also a designer and technician. That mindset combined with his experience is why he's the President to help craft our vision, and we’re very happy to have him on our team.”Chavez has been a force of nature in Event production over the last decade, having started at the shop tech level, working hard and often, climbing his way up to managing major market video production worldwide. Chavez, formerly the National Account Manager at Elite Multimedia/PixelFlex in Nashville, TN, has picked up two decades worth of knowledge packed into a decade’s worth of experience. “Jon is a heavy all the way across the industry spectrum, and our people need to be as comfortable working in the Lincoln Center as they are in Las Vegas Convention Center,” says Cagney. “Jon’s done tours galore, he’s done the corporate meetings, Jon understands the dynamics of the live event business. He knows how to do it right and get it done right, on time and on budget.”“Right now, our industry is leveled, but we’re pushing forward,” says Chavez. “We're shifted into a digital workspace, becoming the virtual integrators for our clients, and it's a completely different landscape. Virtual trade show booths and social distance branding experiences are the reality now, and when physical trade shows do return, they will look different than they did last time. They’ll be blended with the virtual experience that will ultimately make the impact far greater than before. We’re working in that new reality, even as most of the cities are shut down, never mind actually holding events.”Chavez has worked several deployments with Amazing Industries as a partner, and his knowledge of the vision and critical details is what drew Cagney to bring Chavez on the team. “We take the clients and our partners' concepts and build an event we want to experience, with a plan of execution that works, simplifying a fluid and complex process,” says Cagney. “Jon lives by that philosophy, another reason he’s on the team.”Chavez continues the thought: “That’s why this transition is so comfortable, we are all in sync about how we do our projects – everyone here is very knowledgeable in the 3D environment, that’s where we exist,” states Chavez. “We like to be involved in the pitch phase so we can build the final product in virtual space; we worked in 3D for the client before the event before we arrived on site, now that walkthrough is the actual experience the audience themselves are going to get. We haven't hung our spurs for deploying physical events, we're just working with what 2020 has given us and we were ready for it.”About Amazing Industries:We are a collection of designers, programmers, and project managers organized out of Dallas and Nashville. Amazing Industries designs and produces media, events, and environments.Every vision requires complex coordination and commitment. Our vision is your vision.We deploy our teams globally, giving your audience an amazing experience across the wide spectrum of production and perception.Live music, brand launches, corporate meetings, and interactive environments need the strength of complex planning and strategy to truly be Amazing.Media Contact:Jim Hutchison, Director of Marketingjim@amazingindustries.coPlease visit our website for recent projects and more information:http://www.amazingindustries.co Contact Information Amazing Industries

Jim Hutchison

702-815-9045



amazingindustries.co



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Amazing Industries Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend