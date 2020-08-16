Cratos Equipment Makes the Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cratos Equipment Press Release

For the 3rd Time, South Florida based, Cratos Equipment Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1858 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of Over 200% Percent

Pompano Beach, FL, August 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Cratos Equipment is No. 1858 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.

"We are extremely grateful to fall within the limited 12.5% of companies who make the Inc. 5000 list three times in a row. It's awesome to see the results of the hard work that each team member puts forth to help us grow," says Cratos Equipment CEO, Alex Berg. "From offering excellent products to superior customer service, our goal is to simplify the lives of contractors."

Companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

In South Florida, 157 companies made it to the full 2020 list of 5000, an indication that South Florida is growing at a rapid pace. In Florida, technology remains the largest growing industry on the list, which is unlikely to change.

"We are tremendously proud of our team of talented employees whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to excellence keep us going in the right direction," says Bob Maguire VP of Sales at Cratos Equipment. "We are grateful that our nationwide clients trust us to deliver the best and most dependable battery-powered equipment so they can operate more efficiently and provide a safer working environment for their teams."

Companies generally fall between 15% to 45% in year-over-year growth, but Cratos Equipment is on an accelerated growth path showing growth of 228%, with no sign of slowing down.

More about Cratos Equipment

Founded in 2013, Cratos Equipment offers customers an eco-friendly product line of battery-powered construction equipment that is safer, cleaner, and more efficient. With virtually zero fuel costs than diesel-fuel equipment, their electric construction machinery is more cost-effective over time, quieter on the job, and releases no fumes allowing work in occupied spaces. Cratos Equipment makes work more productive. For more information, visit www.cratos.com.

Contact: Laura Ure, 561-213-9753, lure@cratos.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

