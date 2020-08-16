Dr. Angela Butts Chester Honored with the Shining Star Award by Preach the Word Worldwide Network TV

Press Releases Dr Angela Chester Press Release

Dr. Chester is being honored for her contributions to the Gospel via her weekly broadcast of Daily Spark TV, where she “enlightens, inspires, and empowers you to be your best self” while honoring faith. Guests from around the world include authors, ministry leaders, health and wellness coaches, and more - all who believe they are purposed to share their faith through their work. Dr. Chester’s leadership extends into the radio community through her weekday national faith talk radio show Daily Spark with Dr. Angela; where it all began.



Raised in a civic-minded family, Dr. Chester is a Pastoral Counselor in private practice.. A breast cancer survivor, author, and international professional speaker, she has built a career spanning more than 20 years and thousands of people counseled. She has built a reputation as a thought leader on issues related to motivation and Christian empowerment. A former Associate Pastor, Dr. Chester believes that faith is more than just something you read about but something that you do; an active not passive voice in the world. Long Beach, CA, August 16, 2020 -- Dr. Angela Butts Chester, granddaughter of the renowned late Virginia attorney Williams Davis Butts, will receive the Shining Star Award on its fifth year set on Friday, August 28th, 2020. The Shining Star Award is presented every year by Preach the Word Worldwide Network TV, an international Christian TV network based in Metro Atlanta, that reaches 50 million homes and over 5 million devices around the world.

