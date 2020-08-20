Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students from WorkStrategy

Press Releases WorkStrategy, Inc. Press Release

Collingswood, NJ, August 20, 2020 --(



The 2020 scholarship recipients are Pocket Pizzutillo and Kelsie Randolph.



As always, we are extremely appreciative of Brian and the McIntyre family for the George F. and Joan D. McIntyre Foundation Scholarships that they award annually. Since 2000, the McIntyre family has supported 86 graduating seniors in achieving their academic and professional goals by awarding these students over $430,000 in scholarships. It is difficult to put into words what this remarkable level of support means to us and our students," stated Matthew Genna, Collingswood High School's Principal.



Mr. Genna added, "This year was especially challenging for our seniors, who concluded their high school career amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The McIntyre Scholarships awarded to some of our best and brightest are a special recognition of the perseverance that these students demonstrated throughout their time in high school, and during very trying times that significantly impacted this school year. The scholarships will play a pivotal role in the continued growth of these students, as they pursue higher education in preparation for successful careers. At a time when it was very much needed, the McIntyre Scholarships provided hope for the future to some very deserving students."



“It was reassuring to see the Collingswood High School staff and entire community support these talented individuals during this challenging time,” said Brian McIntyre. Mr. McIntyre added “We look forward to participating in the annual academic awards program each year and wish all of the graduates the best as they take the next step to achieving their career aspirations.”



About Brian J. McIntyre

Mr. McIntyre, of Ellicott City, Maryland has started a number of non-profit organizations and successful businesses including WorkStrategy Inc., an HR technology firm located in Columbia, MD, Project VisionShare, a non-profit organization created to help Maryland-based entrepreneurs, and the Entrepreneurial Center at Howard Community College in Columbia, MD.



About George F. and Joan D. McIntyre Scholarship Foundation

