Advanced Licensing Proudly Names Jeff Solich the President of the Expanding Consultation Firm

Advanced Licensing Expands It’s Leadership Team After 15 Years of Quality Service

Las Vegas, NV, August 19, 2020 --(



Jeff has been the president of Advanced Licensing since February 2020. Gaining experience as a realtor and business owner of a variety of companies since 2016 has given him the motivation to excel in leadership. Before accepting this position Solich has proudly assisted numerous individuals in the start of creating and expanding their new businesses.



Las Vegas, NV, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- John Bellave, CEO, of Advance Licensing, has proudly appointed Jeff Solich as president of the prosperous consulting firm. Jeff Solich is a native of Lincoln, Nebraska and graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha. Solich has a passion for aiding others in reaching their goals of obtaining the privilege of becoming self employed and financially independent.

