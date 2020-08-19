Advanced Licensing Proudly Names Peter Trang as the CFO of the Expanding Consultation Firm.

Press Releases Advanced Licensing Press Release

Advanced Licensing Expands It’s Leadership Team After 15 Years of Quality Service

Las Vegas, NV, August 19, 2020 --



Executing a variety of roles whilst running a well-to-do business had taught Peter a few crucial things. Stay dedicated to quality and consistent service, initiate strong professional relationships with customers, vendors, and competitors. Lastly the bit of advice, Trang would pass along is focus on fiscal and financial responsibility on the organization.



Peter crossed paths with John Bellave and Larry Kovin after selling his business in 2018. Trang was in pursuit of more business ventures and an increase in time flexibility. This led to him being offered the honorable position of becoming the CFO of Advanced Licensing. He was drawn to the brand's reputation for success and dedication to help others in the development and expansion of new and existing businesses.

