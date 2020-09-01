Premium Cremation Urns Retailer, GetUrns Launches New Website, Enhancing Customer Experience

Press Releases GetUrns Press Release

For more information, please visit GetUrns.com. Dallas, TX, September 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GetUrns, premium cremation urns and cremation jewelry retailer, announces the launch of their redesigned website GetUrns.com. The new site responds to customer needs by creating a user-friendly experience with interactive customization tools, web accessibility solutions by accessiBe, expanded payment options, and more.New features include:- Live Engraving Preview tool– allows customers to preview various personalization options on select urns in real time. Personalization options include different fonts, custom text engraving, double-sided engraving, and ClipArt engraving.- Web Accessibility Solution by accessiBe – complies with WCAG and ADA standards to empower more customers to navigate the site with the ability to change settings to enhance their experience.- Custom Urn Online Ordering – enables the customer to request a custom design which creates a beautiful and unique memorial for their loved ones.- Urn Sizing Guide – clarifies the holding capacity of different urn sizes.- More Payment Options – now accepting Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and Shop Pay."As a company, we are always striving to improve our customer’s overall experience. In what is arguably one of the hardest purchases to make, we believe our new website’s look, feel and features provide our customers guidance, every step of the way." – Cameron Allahverdi | OwnerGetUrns is a family-owned and operated business, offering beautiful, high-quality cremation urns and cremation jewelry. For the past three years, GetUrns has strived to be the most customer-focused company in the funerary industry. As part of the GetUrns mission, every customer receives compassionate customer service and unrivalled personalization options that uniquely memorialize every dearly beloved.For more information, please visit GetUrns.com. Contact Information GetUrns

Cameron Allahverdi

214-500-3602



https://www.geturns.com



