Ace Cloud Hosting is Now Authorized Seller of Microsoft 365 as a Microsoft CSP Tier 1 (Direct) Partner

Apart from being a renowned cloud hosting services provider, Ace Cloud Hosting is now Tier-1 Direct Partner under the Microsoft CSP program. Thus, customers can now purchase a genuine Microsoft 365 license suitable for their business.

Pompano Beach, FL, August 20, 2020



ACE has been hosting desktop versions of various accounting, tax, construction software, etc., for more than a decade, and has now taken a step towards selling Office 365 licenses.



Microsoft Office 365 is an online version of the desktop-based Microsoft Office suite which runs on cloud-based subscription. It provides a comprehensive suite of software tools and services to facilitate documentation, communication, and management tasks. It offers users a centralized platform to manage their data and information.



ACE, being a Direct Partner with Microsoft, assures the users of smooth and easy migration to Office 365 by Microsoft certified experts available round the clock.



Speaking at the company event, Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra (President, Ace Cloud Hosting) said, “We always aim to provide our customers with the technology needed to grow their business and streamline their operations. Being a Microsoft Direct Partner gives us the ability to do so as we can now offer genuine Office 365 licenses. We will also take care of any setup and migration requests of Office 365 customers.”



Emphasizing on the primary goal of the company, Dr. Chhabra further said, “We want our customers to work in a hassle-free environment where they can focus on their work without worrying about other factors such as infrastructure, data security, or backups. In light of this, we also offer the customers with the option to host Office 365 on our cloud. We want to provide our customers with a platform where they can integrate various applications and software with MS Office 365 to create a centralized workspace for all their work.”



Deepanshu Gahlaut

1-855-ACE-IT-UP



https://www.acecloudhosting.com/



