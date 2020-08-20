Gary Gao, Partner, Zhong Lun Law Firm to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Anti-Corruption Compliance: Trends and Developments in 2020 and Beyond



New York, NY, August 20, 2020



Event Summary



The implementation of anti-corruption programs has become more proactive over the past years. Multinational corporations have continued to prioritize investments with strong anti-corruption initiatives. Additionally, jurisdictions have taken significant measures to improve their legislative framework against bribery by requiring businesses to follow internal policies and regulations.



Because failure to comply and counter corruption can adversely affect a company’s financial health and profitability, it is important to become updated with the latest anti-corruption trends and developments to avoid noncompliance with local and international laws.



In this Live Webcast, seasoned regulatory & compliance experts Gary Gao (Zhong Lun Law Firm) and Lindi Jarvis (FTI Consulting) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in the anti-corruption landscape. Speakers will also present practical tips and strategies to ensure compliance and mitigate risks.



Key topics include:



· Trends and Developments in Anti-Corruption Enforcement

· Legislative Framework Against Bribery

· Risks and Challenges

· Tips and Strategies

· What Lies Ahead



About Gary Gao



Mr. Gary GAO is a partner and the Head of Compliance Department of Zhong Lun Law Firm. He has got LLM in UK and his working languages are English and Chinese. He has over 25 years of law practicing experience. Before admitted by PRC Bar in 1995, he worked as a criminal judge in a district court in Shanghai from 1990 to 1995. Mr. Gary GAO was consecutively recommended in Corporate Investigation/Anti-bribery by Chambers Asia-Pacific 2020, Chambers Asia-Pacific 2019 and Chambers Asia-Pacific 2018. Besides, Mr. Gary GAO was honored as "The A-List China's elite 100 lawyers 2019" by China Business Law Journal, the 2019 "Band 1 Lawyer of Compliance" and "2019 China Top 10 Lawyers – Government Affairs" by LegalBand, the 2017 "Regulatory & Compliance Lawyer of the Year" by China Law & Practice and the 2016 "Client Choice Top 20 Lawyer" by ALB.



About Zhong Lun Law Firm



Founded in 1993, Zhong Lun Law Firm was one of the first private law partnerships to receive approval from the Ministry of Justice. After years of rapid development and steady growth, today Zhong Lun is one of the largest full-service law firms in China. With over 310 partners and over 2100 professionals working in eighteen offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Qingdao, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Haikou, Tokyo, Hong Kong, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Almaty. Zhong Lun is capable of providing clients with high-quality legal services in more than 60 countries across a wide range of industries and sectors through our specialized expertise and close teamwork.



Zhong Lun’s outstanding work has achieved broad recognition and its practice groups and lawyers are frequently cited and recommended in their respective markets by distinguished legal media groups such as Chambers & Partners, Asia Law & Practice, Asian Legal Business, International Financial Law Review and others.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



