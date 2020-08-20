Care at Home Welcomes New Community Relations Liaison

Press Releases Care at Home Press Release

About Care at Home, LLC: Care at Home, LLC is a trusted expert for non-medical home care services in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Care at Home is in the top 7% of the largest home care agencies in the country and has won national awards for Provider of Choice and Leadership in Excellence with an A+ Rating from the Home Care Standards Bureau. Visit CareAtHomeNow.com to learn more. Westerly, RI, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Care at Home is proud to announce and welcome Elizabeth Van Brocklin Taber as the company’s new Community Relations Liaison for Rhode Island. Elizabeth’s role will primarily focus on building relationships with and providing superior customer service for our referral sources. She will also serve as a trusted resource for our families and clients helping them to learn about how our services can help them to remain safely and comfortably where they want to be - at home in the Ocean State.Elizabeth joins the Care at Home team with over a decade of experience in the assisted living industry and a strong track record in sales and business development. Her previous position as Northeast Divisional Sales Specialist with Brookdale Senior Living earned her several accolades, including consecutive quarterly awards for sales achievement."We are excited to have Elizabeth on board, she’ll bring a fresh perspective and approach to our agency's reach in Rhode Island," said Suzanne Karp, Founder of Care at Home. “Elizabeth has an energy that complements our company in the best of ways. She adds strength to our team and incredible value to the Care at Home brand.”Elizabeth will be working out of the Care at Home field office located in Westerly, Rhode Island.About Care at Home, LLC: Care at Home, LLC is a trusted expert for non-medical home care services in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Care at Home is in the top 7% of the largest home care agencies in the country and has won national awards for Provider of Choice and Leadership in Excellence with an A+ Rating from the Home Care Standards Bureau. Visit CareAtHomeNow.com to learn more. Contact Information Care at Home

Robert Niedojadlo

860-333-6025



careathomenow.com



