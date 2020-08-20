Innovating Partners Becomes Newest Certified Partner of The Predictive Index

Press Releases Innovating Partners LLC Press Release

Orlando, FL-based Business Strategy Consultant Uses The Predictive Index to Help Clients Maximize The Alignment of their Workforce to achieve greater Productivity.

Orlando, FL, August 20, 2020 --(



Offering over 60 years of collective management and sales experience, Innovating Partners mission is to help businesses accurately define the true competencies needed for specific positions. With data from PI, Innovating Partners can help businesses greatly improve their success in hiring top talent, designing winning teams, managing change, influencing productivity, and ultimately driving growth to achieve their business objectives.



“I look forward to working with our clients in the United States to help them align their resources to achieve the best results for their business. Specially during our current COVID created economic challenges, where they must maximize the return of every dollar, and management of people is one of the largest expenses,” said Mark Acevedo of Innovating Partners.



About Innovating Partners

Innovating Partners helps small businesses find a path to market fit, generating new sales and revenue growth.We do it by works to empower your mission, align your message to a target market, and achieve success and substantial business growth. We utilize our methodology combined with years of experience to develop a scalable business model for our clients. To learn more about Innovating Partners, visit firm https://innovatingpartners.net/.



About The Predictive Index

Orlando, FL, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Innovating Partners LLC, company tagline/description, today announced it became a Certified Partner of The Predictive Index (PI). Innovating Partners will integrate it Digital Transformation and Sales Success Planning consulting with PI's science-based methodologies to empower clients to align their people strategy with their business strategy and achieve optimal business results.

Offering over 60 years of collective management and sales experience, Innovating Partners mission is to help businesses accurately define the true competencies needed for specific positions. With data from PI, Innovating Partners can help businesses greatly improve their success in hiring top talent, designing winning teams, managing change, influencing productivity, and ultimately driving growth to achieve their business objectives.

"I look forward to working with our clients in the United States to help them align their resources to achieve the best results for their business. Specially during our current COVID created economic challenges, where they must maximize the return of every dollar, and management of people is one of the largest expenses," said Mark Acevedo of Innovating Partners.

About Innovating Partners

Innovating Partners helps small businesses find a path to market fit, generating new sales and revenue growth.We do it by works to empower your mission, align your message to a target market, and achieve success and substantial business growth. We utilize our methodology combined with years of experience to develop a scalable business model for our clients. To learn more about Innovating Partners, visit firm https://innovatingpartners.net/.

About The Predictive Index

The Predictive Index (PI) is an award-winning talent optimization platform that aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results. Sixty years of proven science, software, and a robust curriculum of insightful management workshops make PI the solution for any company looking to design great teams and culture, make objective hiring decisions, and inspire greatness in their people anywhere in the world. More than 8,000 clients and 150+ partners use PI—including Nissan, Citizens Bank, DocuSign, Subway, 47 Brand, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels—across 140+ countries. Learn more at https://www.predictiveindex.com/.

