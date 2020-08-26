Another Crown Added to GVK Group: Mumbai International Airport Won Multiple MCGM Garden Awards Award 2020

“CSMI Airport bags another accolade” has become a streak in 2020. Managed by GVK Group, the airport’s Terminal-2 continues to win hearts and awards because of its state-of-the-art architecture and unparalleled passenger handling day after day. This year, it has won various awards under several categories at the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Garden Competition 2020.

There are number of awards that GVK Group's Mumbai Airport has won during 2020 under different categories at 2020 MCGM Garden Competition.



The award categories under which CSMIA won were; Landscape of more than 5000 square meter at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak garden near the Western Express Highway, Greenwall (Vertical landscape) 10-50 Square meter at GVK lounge east side, Level 4, T2. Road divider of more than 500mt length at International Airport road, etc.



MCGM had organized an exhibition at Mumbai's Jijamata Udyan Zoo, which also saw replicas of Mumbai's prominent places decorated with flowers. The event saw prominent personalities and celebrities gracing the exhibition. The exhibition saw an overwhelming response with over 2.5 lakh visitors visiting the exhibition and more than 25k saplings were showcased at the exhibition. MCGM Garden Competition in its 25th edition intend to raise awareness concerning the conservation of trees and greenery and felicitate entities working towards conserving trees, gardens and undertaking composting in the city.



GVK Group-led CSMIA's botanical garden is spread across a total landscape area of 76763 sqm and sprawling across 19 acres. Additionally, more than 150 species of plants have been planted in different locations across the airport that quickly adapt to local soil, weather and climatic conditions. Several eco-friendly and recycled products are used for developing terrace and podium gardens resulting in the reduction of the overall load on the structure. Among the many awards and accolades, MIAL was also honoured with the prestigious Gold award at the ACI Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2019 for its implementation of outstanding environmental projects. And with this new recognition, GVK MIAL stands out as one of the best companies within the industrial sector in the area of green initiatives and sustainability.



