Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires New Regional Manager of Missouri

Susan Piccione brings insurance and social services industry experience to alliance.

St. Louis, MO, August 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently named Susan Piccione as its Regional Manager of Missouri.

Piccione will oversee new business development and cultivation of the company's Independent Strategic Member (ISM) alliance. This includes driving growth through strategic partner recruitment while maintaining relationships with alliance members through ongoing communication and personalized opportunities.

Prior to joining VIAA, Piccione worked in the small commercial sector and more recently in claims solutions and analytics for a Fortune 500 insurance company. She previously was a community living trainer and program coordinator for a nonprofit that serves the developmentally disabled.

"Susan possesses a significant amount of expertise that we were searching for to manage and pursue our key partnerships," said VIAA's President JD Powers. "Her business skillset aligns perfectly with our goals, and we look forward to the leadership qualities and expansion tactics she will bring to our organization."

Founded in 2006, VIAA is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis, Missouri. The alliance generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.

For more information about Valley Insurance Agency Alliance, call (314) 725-1414.

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.viaa4u.com



