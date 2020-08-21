MTS Management Group Wins 2020 dotCOMM Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Michael Stover, President of MTS Management Group, was honored for his work on country artist Richard Lynch's latest album release.

Pittsburgh native, Michael Stover, founder and President of MTS Management Group was announced as a Gold Award Winner. Stover was recognized in the Content Marketing/Blog Post category for his press release written for Ohio-based country artist Richard Lynch. The release touted Lynch's latest album release, "Think I'll Carry It On."



"My 10th year in business as MTS Management Group has definitely been a surreal one," said Stover. "With everything taking a backseat to COVID-related news, it's really a blessing to be recognized with this honor. I love what I do, but I couldn't do it without the love and support of my wife and my family, for putting up with the long hours. With God all things are possible! I have to recognize my artists, too. I am truly blessed to work with such genuinely incredible people."



dotCOMM Awards' categories are the elements of the web's evolving tools. Interactivity, content, design, social media, video, apps, blogs, and influencers are all important components of digital public relations, marketing, and advertising campaigns. Together, they generate branding, customer engagement and ultimately sales.



dotCOMM entries come from corporate communication departments, public relations firms, digital shops, advertising agencies and freelancers. Entrants include designers, developers, content producers, digital artists, video professionals, account supervisors, creative directors, and corporate executives.



dotCOMM Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (www.amcpros.com). The international organization oversees awards and recognition programs and honors outstanding achievement and service to the profession.



Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. dotCOMM entries are submitted from throughout the United States, Canada, and many other countries. Typically, about 13 percent of entries win Platinum, the top award and around 13 percent the Gold Award. Approximately 5 percent are Honorable Mention winners.



2020 Gold Award Winners include AARP, MetLife, Fidelity Investments, MotorTrend, and Samsung. A full list of winners is available at https://enter.dotcommawards.com/winners/#/gold/2020.



