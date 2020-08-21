EverString Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EverString Press Release

EverString Proudly Ranks on the Prestigious 2020 Inc. 5000 List, Achieving 112% Revenue Growth Over the Past 3 Years

San Mateo, CA, August 21, 2020 --(



Regardless of industry, inaccurate or incomplete data costs U.S. businesses trillions each year. EverString is the transformative business data provider delivering on what the industry has been waiting for: quality, reliable business data. By addressing this data disaster head-on, EverString uses applied data science and machine learning to scour the web and curate the world’s most complete source of real-time B2B information, helping power marketing, sales, analytics, and operations across a wide range of industries, including financial services, e-commerce, technology, distribution, and transportation.



“When EverString was founded we were focused on building an automated machine learning platform. We soon realized that the data itself was a massive pain point for most B2B companies, so we refocused our machine learning capabilities onto creating the most reliable B2B data rather than just analyzing data that already existed,” said EverString CEO and Co-founder, J.J. Kardwell. “This evolution of our business fueled rapid growth, and to be featured on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List is both an honor and a strong validation of our team’s hard work and dedication over many years. Thank you to our customers, partners, investors, and our entire team for helping make this happen.”



Not only have companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their respective markets, but the list as a whole also shows significantly more growth compared to lists from prior years. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.



“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”



The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including EverString and other company profiles in an interactive database, is available here: www.inc.com/profile/everstring-technology.



The data market is changing significantly, as focus turns towards data quality and reliability being core components to a successful data-driven organization. As noted by Craig Rosenberg, Co-Founder & Chief Analyst for TOPO Research, “There are some core things you have to have and one of those is data. You just can’t do anything without it.”



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.



About EverString

EverString puts the power of artificial intelligence (AI), applied data science, and the most reliable data directly into the hands of marketing, sales, and operations teams, helping build pipeline, prioritize prospects, and streamline operations. With EverString, users are able to quickly expand and prioritize their pipeline, gain insight into relevant prospects, and directly access data with the highest accuracy and coverage. EverString is backed by leading investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, IDG Ventures and Lakestar. For more information, visit www.everstring.com.



Media Contact

Michelle Pizzo

(650) 425-3937



www.everstring.com



