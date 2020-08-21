Robert Davies, CEO of Stealth-ISS Group® Inc, Wins Cybersecurity CEO of the Year for Southern USA

Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Robert Davies wins a Global CEO Excellence award for the second consecutive year, based on his commitments to innovation in his industry, positioning Stealth Group and himself as an industry leader.

Arlington, VA, August 21, 2020 --



CEO Monthly recognizes CEOs for working to ensure their company remains an industry leader while providing their clients with the highest quality standards of services. The Global CEO Excellence Award is specifically designed to highlight the very best CEOs across the globe by reviewing their performance over the last 12 months, their commitment to innovation and the methods they use to run their business. Through in-house research and votes from a network of respected industry partners, winners are chosen purely on merit.



Stealth Group works to bridge the gap between executive and technical stakeholders, and Mr. Davies’s brings additional experience in business development through building highly performing teams. The strategic operating approach that Mr. Davies embraces has proved its success numerous times in the last couple of years. In addition to Davies winning multiple CEO awards, in 2018 & 2019 Stealth Group was acknowledged in the top of the Inc. 5000 list, and in 2019 & 2020 Stealth Group was recognized the #9 place at the Vet50 awards.



“Culture matters, it’s a differentiator,” explains Robert Davies. “I’m delighted that has been recognized here.”



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.

Emmy Leberte

256-527-9687



stealth-iss.com



