Rocket Industrial Recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company in 2020

Rocket Industrial, a packaging supplies and equipment distributor, announced today that it is once again Great Place to Work-Certified. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized.

Wausau, WI, August 22, 2020 --(



“We congratulate Rocket Industrial on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”



To read more about Rocket Industrial’s ratings, visit: greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/5003161.



About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.



To see the complete Great Place to Work list and company profiles, visit: reviews.greatplacetowork.com.



About Rocket Industrial

Rocket Industrial specializes in helping companies optimize their retail and industrial packaging strategies by providing best-in-class expertise across hundreds of packaging brands and automation equipment and by stocking thousands of products in multiple warehouses located throughout the United States. Rocket’s mission is to help manufacturers “Package with Less”... Less material, less waste, less time and less cost through innovative packaging solutions. Learn more at www.rocketindustrial.com. Wausau, WI, August 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rocket Industrial, a packaging supplies and equipment distributor, announced today that it is once again Great Place to Work-Certified™. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data driven For All methodology, Certification confirms 9 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Rocket Industrial. Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.“We congratulate Rocket Industrial on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”To read more about Rocket Industrial’s ratings, visit: greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/5003161.About Great Place to Work®Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.To see the complete Great Place to Work list and company profiles, visit: reviews.greatplacetowork.com.About Rocket IndustrialRocket Industrial specializes in helping companies optimize their retail and industrial packaging strategies by providing best-in-class expertise across hundreds of packaging brands and automation equipment and by stocking thousands of products in multiple warehouses located throughout the United States. Rocket’s mission is to help manufacturers “Package with Less”... Less material, less waste, less time and less cost through innovative packaging solutions. Learn more at www.rocketindustrial.com.