Elkos Pen Launches New Mechanical Pencil - Kenzi

Kolkata, India, August 23, 2020



Kenzi is designed to provide lines of constant thickness without requiring sharpening, features easy click, refreshing body colors and a small eraser at the end opposite the tip. They write dark and smooth to create more precise drawings and neater handwritten notes. These mechanical pencils are eco friendly as they do not destroy trees in the manufacturing process. They are also reusable, post the first purchase of the mechanical pencil user has to only change the leads of the pencil.



“Though it seems like a minor annoyance, the constant breaking of lead on typical mechanical pencils is such a nuisance,” expressed Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd “Our new Kenzi Mechanical Pencil completely wipes out this problem. The design is so ingenious that you can click the pencil multiple times and the lead simply cannot be broken.”



This impressive pencil is as state-of-the-art as it is stylish and easy click. Its precise point and fine writing 0.7mm 2b lead will leave consumers writing comfortably and confidently. The clever design and engineering by the team at Elkos Pen ensure that the Kenzi Pencil is all that consumers will ever need.



Packaging

• 5 N pouch

• 100 N inner box

• 2400 N master carton



Availability

Kenzi mechanical pencil is available now with retailers across India. You can follow the latest company updates on : https://www.facebook.com/elkospens



Company Now

Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.



ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honor of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM’s.



To view entire range of products visit: www .elkospens.com



Company Name: Elkos Pens Limited

Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India

Phone: +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644

Url: https://www.elkospens.com/

