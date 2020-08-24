Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Codleo Press Release

Receive press releases from Codleo: By Email RSS Feeds: Codleo Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of CRO to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

Delhi, India, August 24, 2020 --(



RS Maan has been a key member of the Codleo advisory board since 2020. He is also an advisory group member to Salesforce.org. He brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in a number of senior executive and non-executive roles with multi-national technology companies.



Mrs. Singh commented on the appointment saying, “The experience which Mr. Maan brings to Codleo is invaluable and a partnership which will see the young shoots of the organization growing stronger day by day. His varied skills, dynamism, and vision are what are needed in Codleo as we scale up.



“As the company continues to grow, Maan will bring continued leadership to the team with a strong focus in helping customers from all sectors succeed by marrying their business goals with Salesforce & Digital technologies. He has the full support of the board. We wish him a long and fruitful journey in Codleo.”



Reflecting on his appointment, Maan said: “I am honored and excited to have been selected to lead this wonderful firm. I am determined to continue Codleo’s momentum based on our differentiated offerings, which is resonating so strongly in the market - our unique blend of culture, innovation, diversity and, perhaps most importantly, our adventurous and competitive spirit. My mission is to lead Codleo to even greater things. As a marathon runner, I have always loved a challenge. The bar I set for my team and myself is high.”



He has enriched his career with successful tenures in Bodhtree, EXL and IBM. This diverse experience has provided RS Maan the ability to work in different software markets utilizing different distribution, marketing and customer success strategies to drive scale and revenue growth. He has handled new businesses ventures and worked closely with the management to develop strategies to penetrate into newer markets. He has worked overseas twice during his career in The United States.



RS, as he is known, has done his Bachelor of Technology from New Delhi and a Master’s program from IIM Calcutta. He is an effective communicator with exceptional relationship management skills and the ability to relate to people at any level of business and management.



About Codleo



Codleo is an information-technology consulting company enabling organizations to leverage the power of technology to transform their work processes to achieve best results in their businesses. It was launched in April 2019. Since then, the seed sown has grown to be a company with over 40 young, energetic and dedicated professionals. The company is expanding their footprint and attracting clients across different domains such as Healthcare, Education, NGO, Manufacturing, & Professional Services.



Codleo works round-the-clock using the latest technologies providing a seamless experience and customer delight. The Codleo Team adheres to global standards and uses their rich & vast experience to ensure result- oriented & evidence-based delivery. With an exceptionally talented team & customers in different Codleo locations such as United States, Canada, Australia and India, they combine global expertise and local insights to help businesses turn their ambitious goals into reality.



Codleo is a Private Limited company with ISO 9001 & 27001 certifications. Codleo is a Salesforce cloud alliance partner globally and providing CRM consultancy & services to its clients. For Digital transformation and marketing Services, Codleo is partnered with Hubspot, Zendesk to enable and automate customer’s social marketing to customer service. Codleo commitment to the community has been witnessed with Salesforce 1% pledge (equity, time, product, and profit) to support integrating philanthropy. Delhi, India, August 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Codleo Consulting, a leading digital innovator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. RS Maan to its management team as Chief Revenue Officer with immediate effect. The announcement was made by Chief Executive Mrs. Bimla Singh in a press release. RS Maan will be responsible for scaling the operations, increasing the financial bottom lines, and overseeing the overall growth of the company. He will be in charge of diversifying the company offerings from a Digital services provider to a Product development company.RS Maan has been a key member of the Codleo advisory board since 2020. He is also an advisory group member to Salesforce.org. He brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in a number of senior executive and non-executive roles with multi-national technology companies.Mrs. Singh commented on the appointment saying, “The experience which Mr. Maan brings to Codleo is invaluable and a partnership which will see the young shoots of the organization growing stronger day by day. His varied skills, dynamism, and vision are what are needed in Codleo as we scale up.“As the company continues to grow, Maan will bring continued leadership to the team with a strong focus in helping customers from all sectors succeed by marrying their business goals with Salesforce & Digital technologies. He has the full support of the board. We wish him a long and fruitful journey in Codleo.”Reflecting on his appointment, Maan said: “I am honored and excited to have been selected to lead this wonderful firm. I am determined to continue Codleo’s momentum based on our differentiated offerings, which is resonating so strongly in the market - our unique blend of culture, innovation, diversity and, perhaps most importantly, our adventurous and competitive spirit. My mission is to lead Codleo to even greater things. As a marathon runner, I have always loved a challenge. The bar I set for my team and myself is high.”He has enriched his career with successful tenures in Bodhtree, EXL and IBM. This diverse experience has provided RS Maan the ability to work in different software markets utilizing different distribution, marketing and customer success strategies to drive scale and revenue growth. He has handled new businesses ventures and worked closely with the management to develop strategies to penetrate into newer markets. He has worked overseas twice during his career in The United States.RS, as he is known, has done his Bachelor of Technology from New Delhi and a Master’s program from IIM Calcutta. He is an effective communicator with exceptional relationship management skills and the ability to relate to people at any level of business and management.About CodleoCodleo is an information-technology consulting company enabling organizations to leverage the power of technology to transform their work processes to achieve best results in their businesses. It was launched in April 2019. Since then, the seed sown has grown to be a company with over 40 young, energetic and dedicated professionals. The company is expanding their footprint and attracting clients across different domains such as Healthcare, Education, NGO, Manufacturing, & Professional Services.Codleo works round-the-clock using the latest technologies providing a seamless experience and customer delight. The Codleo Team adheres to global standards and uses their rich & vast experience to ensure result- oriented & evidence-based delivery. With an exceptionally talented team & customers in different Codleo locations such as United States, Canada, Australia and India, they combine global expertise and local insights to help businesses turn their ambitious goals into reality.Codleo is a Private Limited company with ISO 9001 & 27001 certifications. Codleo is a Salesforce cloud alliance partner globally and providing CRM consultancy & services to its clients. For Digital transformation and marketing Services, Codleo is partnered with Hubspot, Zendesk to enable and automate customer’s social marketing to customer service. Codleo commitment to the community has been witnessed with Salesforce 1% pledge (equity, time, product, and profit) to support integrating philanthropy. Contact Information Codleo

Neetu Singh

+91 8929130356



https://codleo.com/

Tel: 011-41419972



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Codleo Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend