Financial Services Veteran Arun Thukral Joins Praxis Advisory Network

Mumbai, India, August 26, 2020 --(



Globally, the Financial Services industry is in the midst of a major transformation, led by technology and resetting of customer expectations. COVID-19 has, on the one hand, accelerated the digitalization of the industry. Further, the industry faces substantial headwinds due to subdued demand and an elevated risk of deterioration in asset quality. At the same time, several businesses, broking, for one, are seeing a surge of new customers powered by online brokerage platforms. Incumbents and challengers are having to reshape their business models. Praxis is excited, therefore, to have the benefit of Arun’s rich experience and look forward to working with him to deliver tangible, sustainable value for their clients.



Arun will be leading the Asset Management and Capital Markets segments within Financial Services at Praxis and will spearhead client engagements on issues ranging from Strategy, Customer Engagement and Acquisition, Digital Transformation, Operational and Service Excellence and Organizational Effectiveness.



“I find the practitioner-led consulting model of Praxis is unique and powerful, and synergistic with the high-quality work done and the track record of its leadership team. I am looking forward to working with the team to leverage my experience and build on the solid foundation already in place to take practical yet transformational solutions to clients,” commented Arun Thukral, Practice Leader, Financial Services, Praxis Global Alliance.



“Arun has a proven track record in building successful businesses and scaling them up. His proven leadership skills in running large organizations and vast experience across Financial Services domains and in Broking and Financial Planning are a prized addition to the Praxis capability set. It is an honor and privilege to have Arun on board, and we look forward to working with him to deliver lasting value to clients,” said Shishir Mankad, Head, Financial Services Practice, Praxis Global Alliance.



Welcoming Arun to the Praxis platform, Madhur Singhal, Managing Director, Praxis Global Alliance, commented, “We are delighted to have Arun join us, and look forward to taking our Financial Services practice to the next level. His rich experience of over three decades will no doubt be very valuable to us and our clients.”



About Praxis: Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering and analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals. Present in 4 locations in India and Singapore, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.



About Arun Thukral: Arun is an accomplished and seasoned Financial Services professional with over 30 years of experience in retail banking, corporate banking, treasury, wealth management and stockbroking, financial services, equity trading. He was at the helm at Axis Securities for a decade, initially as joint managing director, and since 2014 as MD & CEO. In his tenure, Axis Securities successfully established itself amongst the top brokerage houses in India. Before that, he spent over 15 years at Axis Bank in various leadership roles in Treasury, Wealth Management and Corporate Banking. Arun is associated with the Financial Planning Standards Board in India and serves on CII’s National Committee on Financial Markets. He has authored the best seller ‘Yogi on Dalal Street’; a book on investor psychology that has sold over 10,000 copies. He is passionate about education and is a guest faculty with leading management institutes. Arun is a Practice Leader with Praxis in the Asset Management and Capital Markets practice.



