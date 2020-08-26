Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Boone Center, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Boone Center, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Boone Center, Inc. Names New CEO

Troy Compardo will lead nonprofit in creating opportunities for adults with disabilities.

St. Louis, MO, August 26, 2020 --(



Prior to joining BCI, Compardo served as the Regional Operations Director at DaVita Hospital Services. He previously served as the Supply Chain Regional Operations Director for BJC Healthcare. Compardo replaces Ron Kloppenburg, Board Vice-President, who has served as interim CEO since January 6.



In addition to his role at BCI, Compardo is an active member of United States Air Force (USAF)-Air National Guard. He currently serves as Chief Administrator for the 126th Air Refueling Wing, 126th Medical Group, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. and holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.



“Troy comes to this position with a solid background in nonprofit management, finance and operations,” said Carolyn Balfany, Board President. “Both his professional career and his career in the armed forces make him uniquely prepared to lead BCI with skill and purpose.” Balfany added, “We look forward to Troy joining our team and continuing to grow the impact BCI has on our employee’s lives and our extended community.”



“I can feel and see the passion of the team at BCI and the commitment to the mission and the work,” Compardo said. “I've been blessed to have a 20-year career in both healthcare and military service. However, I have never been more moved than by seeing how enriched the lives of these individuals are because of the opportunities that BCI affords them. I'm excited to join and support a team of professionals dedicated to sustaining and expanding this ongoing mission.”



Compardo graduated summa cum laude from the Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a bachelor’s degree in Physiology. He later received a Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Arizona and graduated from the USAF Health Services Administrator and Air War College courses. He also holds an active Certified Public Accountant license in the State of Missouri and is a member of the National Guard Association of the United States and a lifetime member of the National Guard Association of Illinois. In 2019, he received his second USAF Meritorious Service Medal.



About Boone Center, Inc. (BCI)

Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 250 adults with disabilities under its Organizational Program and serves dozens more with employment services, vocational training, and follow-along services under its Competitive Program. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. St. Louis, MO, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) recently named Troy Compardo as its Chief Executive Officer. In this position, he will provide leadership and strategic direction to achieve operational goals and performance results consistent with the organization’s mission and values. BCI is a nonprofit that specializes in employment and training for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.Prior to joining BCI, Compardo served as the Regional Operations Director at DaVita Hospital Services. He previously served as the Supply Chain Regional Operations Director for BJC Healthcare. Compardo replaces Ron Kloppenburg, Board Vice-President, who has served as interim CEO since January 6.In addition to his role at BCI, Compardo is an active member of United States Air Force (USAF)-Air National Guard. He currently serves as Chief Administrator for the 126th Air Refueling Wing, 126th Medical Group, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. and holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.“Troy comes to this position with a solid background in nonprofit management, finance and operations,” said Carolyn Balfany, Board President. “Both his professional career and his career in the armed forces make him uniquely prepared to lead BCI with skill and purpose.” Balfany added, “We look forward to Troy joining our team and continuing to grow the impact BCI has on our employee’s lives and our extended community.”“I can feel and see the passion of the team at BCI and the commitment to the mission and the work,” Compardo said. “I've been blessed to have a 20-year career in both healthcare and military service. However, I have never been more moved than by seeing how enriched the lives of these individuals are because of the opportunities that BCI affords them. I'm excited to join and support a team of professionals dedicated to sustaining and expanding this ongoing mission.”Compardo graduated summa cum laude from the Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a bachelor’s degree in Physiology. He later received a Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Arizona and graduated from the USAF Health Services Administrator and Air War College courses. He also holds an active Certified Public Accountant license in the State of Missouri and is a member of the National Guard Association of the United States and a lifetime member of the National Guard Association of Illinois. In 2019, he received his second USAF Meritorious Service Medal.About Boone Center, Inc. (BCI)Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 250 adults with disabilities under its Organizational Program and serves dozens more with employment services, vocational training, and follow-along services under its Competitive Program. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. Contact Information Boone Center, Inc.

Dee Gerstenkorn

(636) 875-5245



www.boonecenter.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Boone Center, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend