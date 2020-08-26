

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Lindi Jarvis, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Anti-Corruption Compliance: Trends and Developments in 2020 and Beyond

New York, NY, August 26, 2020 --(



Event Summary



The implementation of anti-corruption programs has become more proactive over the past years. Multinational corporations have continued to prioritize investments with strong anti-corruption initiatives. Additionally, jurisdictions have taken significant measures to improve their legislative framework against bribery by requiring businesses to follow internal policies and regulations.



Because failure to comply and counter corruption can adversely affect a company’s financial health and profitability, it is important to become updated with the latest anti-corruption trends and developments to avoid noncompliance with local and international laws.



In this live Webcast, seasoned regulatory & compliance experts Gary Gao (Zhong Lun Law Firm) and Lindi Jarvis (FTI Consulting) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in the anti-corruption landscape. Speakers will also present practical tips and strategies to ensure compliance and mitigate risks.



Key topics include:



· Trends and Developments in Anti-Corruption Enforcement

· Legislative Framework Against Bribery

· Risks and Challenges

· Tips and Strategies

· What Lies Ahead



About Lindi Jarvis



Lindi Jarvis is a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting and is based in Seattle. As a forensic accountant, she leads some of FTI’s largest global investigations including those involving investigations of: specific issues related to financial reporting; misappropriation of assets; and white-collar crime allegations. Ms. Jarvis’ anti-bribery and anti-corruption experience includes leading financial and forensic accounting investigations on a global basis, including investigating allegations of inappropriate behaviour and suspected violations of the FCPA by U.S. corporations, agents, distributors or foreign operating divisions. Ms. Jarvis has experience leading a global team in support of several U.S. government-appointed monitors subsequent to an anti-corruption investigation. She regularly works with companies to review their compliance programs, policies and procedures and implement stronger internal controls.



About FTI Consulting



FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. Individually, each practice is a leader in its specific field, staffed with experts recognized for the depth of their knowledge and a track record of making an impact. Collectively, FTI Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to assist clients across the business cycle – from proactive risk management to the ability to respond rapidly to unexpected events and dynamic environments.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. New York, NY, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Lindi Jarvis, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting will speak at its webcast entitled, “Anti-Corruption Compliance: Trends and Developments in 2020 and Beyond.” This event is scheduled on September 01, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am (ET).Event SummaryThe implementation of anti-corruption programs has become more proactive over the past years. Multinational corporations have continued to prioritize investments with strong anti-corruption initiatives. Additionally, jurisdictions have taken significant measures to improve their legislative framework against bribery by requiring businesses to follow internal policies and regulations.Because failure to comply and counter corruption can adversely affect a company’s financial health and profitability, it is important to become updated with the latest anti-corruption trends and developments to avoid noncompliance with local and international laws.In this live Webcast, seasoned regulatory & compliance experts Gary Gao (Zhong Lun Law Firm) and Lindi Jarvis (FTI Consulting) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in the anti-corruption landscape. Speakers will also present practical tips and strategies to ensure compliance and mitigate risks.Key topics include:· Trends and Developments in Anti-Corruption Enforcement· Legislative Framework Against Bribery· Risks and Challenges· Tips and Strategies· What Lies AheadAbout Lindi JarvisLindi Jarvis is a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting and is based in Seattle. As a forensic accountant, she leads some of FTI’s largest global investigations including those involving investigations of: specific issues related to financial reporting; misappropriation of assets; and white-collar crime allegations. Ms. Jarvis’ anti-bribery and anti-corruption experience includes leading financial and forensic accounting investigations on a global basis, including investigating allegations of inappropriate behaviour and suspected violations of the FCPA by U.S. corporations, agents, distributors or foreign operating divisions. Ms. Jarvis has experience leading a global team in support of several U.S. government-appointed monitors subsequent to an anti-corruption investigation. She regularly works with companies to review their compliance programs, policies and procedures and implement stronger internal controls.About FTI ConsultingFTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. Individually, each practice is a leader in its specific field, staffed with experts recognized for the depth of their knowledge and a track record of making an impact. Collectively, FTI Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to assist clients across the business cycle – from proactive risk management to the ability to respond rapidly to unexpected events and dynamic environments.About The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group