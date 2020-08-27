Nexdigm (SKP) Augments Its Taxation Practice with the Addition of Saket Patawari as Executive Director-Indirect Tax and Senior Director – Nexdigm (SKP)

Press Releases Nexdigm Press Release

“I am pleased to welcome Saket on board, and strongly believe that his capabilities complement our well-established Indirect Tax practice,” said Mayak Lakhani, Senior Managing Director - Assurance, Greenfield, GCC Region, and Indirect Tax. “With a blend of industry and professional services experience, Saket is well-positioned to deliver practical, technically proficient solutions that are customized to a client’s unique context.”



“Saket is a valuable addition to our professional service advisory and compliance leadership team. His joining resonates with our organizational strategy,” said Srikant Jilla, Chief Operating Officer.



Nexdigm (SKP) is excited to have him on board.



About Nexdigm (SKP)



Nexdigm (SKP) is an employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing their multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, they provide customers, both listed and privately held firms with integrated solutions navigating complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with the plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is a commitment to Think Next.

