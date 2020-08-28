Muller & Bradley is Pleased to Announce They Have Appointed Christopher Anheuser to Run Their Fast Growing Asia Institutional Department

Press Releases Muller & Bradley Press Release

Vienna, Austria, August 28, 2020 --(



His roles as Head of the Asia Institutional department will be managing a team of over 30 staff. He will also be responsible for administration of funds available on Muller & Bradley equity portfolio.



Commenting on his career change, Christopher Anheuser said: “I am always looking for new challenges to forward my career and I feel that we can achieve this, working with a great team of experienced financial advisers at Muller & Bradley.”



Davide Christian Muller, CEO and Finance Adviser at Muller & Bradley, commented: “Christopher Anheuser is without doubt the best man for the job with an exceptionally qualified financial services record, he will bring his much appreciated skill and knowledge to the Muller & Bradley’s Institutional department. His dedication and expertise will be crucial as Muller & Bradley undergoes, a revamp of its core investment procedures over the next few months I have founded the company, our financial and Institutional Department upon firm foundations, which is critical if we are to further enhance our already present robust client focus.”



About Muller & Bradley

About Muller & Bradley

We are located in the Center of Vienna, Austria. Our services include Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Risk Management. We have been in the financial services for over 20 years, treating all of our clients with the same courtesy whether it be corporate or individual clients. Here at Muller & Bradley we thrive on treating everyone with the same respect. Operating in a family enthused environment with a family outlook when dealing with our clients, making us unique in the financial world. Contact Information Muller & Bradley

Joanna Smalls

+43 720 145216



mulerbradley.com



