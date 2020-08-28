Citizen Storage Management President and CEO, Peter Spickenagel, Named New President of the Self-Storage Association of Michigan

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Citizen Storage Management Press Release

Citizen Storage Management today announced that Peter Spickenagel, president and CEO, has been named as president of the Self-Storage Association of Michigan (SSAM), an organization committed to responding to the needs of self-storage owners throughout the state.

Royal Oak, MI, August 28, 2020 --



“I am honored to have this opportunity to contribute to the overall vision and growth of the association,” said Spickenagel. “I believe the extensive knowledge of the self-storage industry will help influence legislation to best improve the business climate in the self-storage space for our members in the state of Michigan.”



Spickenagel has worked in the self-storage industry for more than 11 years and has been invited to speak at national conventions on topics including revenue management, operational best practices, and creative marketing campaigns. He has sat on and lead the program committee for the Young Leaders Group within the national Self-Storage Association.



Before becoming president and CEO of Citizen Storage Management, Spickenagel was vice president of operations for Storage Pros Management, a top 20 operator and management company, overseeing all operational and revenue management aspects for the company’s entire portfolio. During his career, he has managed and operated a total of 96 investment-grade self-storage properties nationwide, consisting of 33,000 units and over 4 million net rentable square feet.



While in his new role, Spickenagel is also looking forward to partnering with future investors for Citizen Storage facility acquisitions and partnering with current storage owners and operators wanting to hire Citizen Storage to third-party manage their property.



To learn more or partner Citizen Storage Management, visit the organization’s website at citizenselfstorage.com.



About Self-Storage Association of Michigan

The Self-Storage Association of Michigan formed in 2007 to respond to the needs of the self-storage owners and operators throughout the state. SSAM’s mission: Through legislation, education and marketing, the Self-Storage Association of Michigan works to improve the business climate for its members and encourage growth in all areas of the self-storage industry.



About Citizen Storage’s Property Management

Peter Spickenagel

248-955-4075



https://www.citizenselfstorage.com/



