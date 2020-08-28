Golden State Lifeguards Offering COVID-19 Pool Monitors in Southern California Region

Press Releases Golden State Lifeguards Press Release

COVID-19 Pool Monitors are in huge demand throughout the Southern California region among HOA pool facilities and Golden State Lifeguards is fulfilling a need never before seen.

Los Angeles, CA, August 28, 2020



Many HOA pools struggling to reopen pools according to CDC guidelines have called on Golden State Lifeguards to provide COVID-19 pool monitors whose sole responsibilities are to ensure all reopening guidelines are adhered to including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.



Since its creation of this new division, the company has acquired numerous accounts and has stated that calls are streaming in for future contracts. The company has also announced the service to be offered on a year round basis until all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.



Golden State Lifeguards has plans to double its COVID-19 Pool Monitor staff to meet demand.

Seth Lam

747-444-1035



www.goldenstatelifeguards.com



