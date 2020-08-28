Golden State Lifeguards Offering COVID-19 Pool Monitors in Southern California Region

Los Angeles, CA, August 28, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Golden State Lifeguards in response to the reopening of community pools operated by property management firms has created a new service division that is fast becoming a valuable resource for HOA's throughout the Southern California region.
Many HOA pools struggling to reopen pools according to CDC guidelines have called on Golden State Lifeguards to provide COVID-19 pool monitors whose sole responsibilities are to ensure all reopening guidelines are adhered to including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
Since its creation of this new division, the company has acquired numerous accounts and has stated that calls are streaming in for future contracts. The company has also announced the service to be offered on a year round basis until all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Golden State Lifeguards has plans to double its COVID-19 Pool Monitor staff to meet demand.