Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MSUITE Press Release

Receive press releases from MSUITE: By Email RSS Feeds: MSUITE Expands Leadership Team with Benny Baltrotsky as Chief Operating Officer

Former Executive from eSUB Construction Software Joins Innovative and Fast-Growing MEP Construction Technology Startup.

Cedar Rapids, IA, August 29, 2020 --(



“We are extremely excited to have Benny on board. His commitment to the construction industry and his solid reputation with specialty contractors make him a perfect fit for the team we are building at MSUITE.” - Britton Langdon, Chief Executive Officer at MSUITE



Before joining MSUITE, Mr. Baltrotsky served as Chief Strategy Officer at eSUB Construction Software, a cloud-based project management software company serving commercial subcontractors. As a founding team member of eSUB, he established and optimized functional departments leading to consistent top-line growth. Benny was also influential in the business securing $20+ million in a series of funding rounds. He also negotiated significant partnerships with Autodesk, PlanGrid, and Sage, to name a few. As a Board Member of the Construction Progress Coalition and a founding member of the Construction Open Standards Alliance (COSA), Benny and the organizations have been influential advocates for greater integration between construction software platforms.



"Pushing beyond the economic recovery, utilizing MSUITE's solutions is substantial for MEP Construction firms looking to increase productivity and reduce costs," says Benny Baltrotsky, Chief Operating Officer at MSUITE. "By focusing on design-driven fabrication, MSUITE is changing the game for Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Contractors. The time-to-value for our solutions is immediate, which is a very bold statement. Everyone at MSUITE is extremely passionate about transforming the industry by empowering MEP construction firms with our innovative technology. I'm excited to work closely with Britton and the MSUITE team to effectively scale the company and expand our vision and mission."



Benny's appointment as Chief Operating Officer comes in response to the triple-digit year of year growth MSUITE is experiencing. MSUITE also recently announced completing a $4 million seed funding round led by growth venture capital firms Next Level Ventures and Stanley Ventures, and a strategic investment from AEC technology firm, U.S. CAD. MSUITE's SaaS platform is already trusted by many of the top ENR Top 600 MEP contractors. Its cloud-based technology enables disparate teams (design, fabrication, and jobsite crews) to collaborate and communicate more efficiently, providing automatic real-time status updates, and valuable tracking and estimating information.



About MSUITE | Founded in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Born in Construction. MSUITE empowers MEP and Modular Construction firms to connect the BIM-to-FAB-to-FIELD workflow with easy-to-use, scalable, and industry-focused software that provides real-time status updates, and valuable tracking and estimating information. Trusted by customers across North America, MSUITE's mission is to continually provide contractors with superior client services married to best-in-class revolutionary technology that transforms construction. We offer "Connected BIMFABField technology." Learn more at www.msuite.tech. Cedar Rapids, IA, August 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MSUITE, an innovative MEP Construction technology startup that revolutionizes how design, fabrication, and jobsite teams collaborate, proudly announces that industry veteran Benny Baltrotsky has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Benny has a 15-year track record of building and scaling construction technology companies by maximizing the customer experience. As Chief Operating Officer, Benny will be responsible for leading the day-to-day operations to strengthen MSUITE's market presence, product innovation and drive strong revenue growth.“We are extremely excited to have Benny on board. His commitment to the construction industry and his solid reputation with specialty contractors make him a perfect fit for the team we are building at MSUITE.” - Britton Langdon, Chief Executive Officer at MSUITEBefore joining MSUITE, Mr. Baltrotsky served as Chief Strategy Officer at eSUB Construction Software, a cloud-based project management software company serving commercial subcontractors. As a founding team member of eSUB, he established and optimized functional departments leading to consistent top-line growth. Benny was also influential in the business securing $20+ million in a series of funding rounds. He also negotiated significant partnerships with Autodesk, PlanGrid, and Sage, to name a few. As a Board Member of the Construction Progress Coalition and a founding member of the Construction Open Standards Alliance (COSA), Benny and the organizations have been influential advocates for greater integration between construction software platforms."Pushing beyond the economic recovery, utilizing MSUITE's solutions is substantial for MEP Construction firms looking to increase productivity and reduce costs," says Benny Baltrotsky, Chief Operating Officer at MSUITE. "By focusing on design-driven fabrication, MSUITE is changing the game for Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Contractors. The time-to-value for our solutions is immediate, which is a very bold statement. Everyone at MSUITE is extremely passionate about transforming the industry by empowering MEP construction firms with our innovative technology. I'm excited to work closely with Britton and the MSUITE team to effectively scale the company and expand our vision and mission."Benny's appointment as Chief Operating Officer comes in response to the triple-digit year of year growth MSUITE is experiencing. MSUITE also recently announced completing a $4 million seed funding round led by growth venture capital firms Next Level Ventures and Stanley Ventures, and a strategic investment from AEC technology firm, U.S. CAD. MSUITE's SaaS platform is already trusted by many of the top ENR Top 600 MEP contractors. Its cloud-based technology enables disparate teams (design, fabrication, and jobsite crews) to collaborate and communicate more efficiently, providing automatic real-time status updates, and valuable tracking and estimating information.About MSUITE | Founded in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Born in Construction. MSUITE empowers MEP and Modular Construction firms to connect the BIM-to-FAB-to-FIELD workflow with easy-to-use, scalable, and industry-focused software that provides real-time status updates, and valuable tracking and estimating information. Trusted by customers across North America, MSUITE's mission is to continually provide contractors with superior client services married to best-in-class revolutionary technology that transforms construction. We offer "Connected BIMFABField technology." Learn more at www.msuite.tech. Contact Information Peritus Marketing

Tyler Riddell

951-297-8789



peritusmarketing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MSUITE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend