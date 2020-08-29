Key Case Studies Will be Presented at SMi’s Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2020 in Amsterdam

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Case study updates from PMV, Allianz Global Investors, Otary and Macquarie Capital to be delivered at the 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum this November.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, August 29, 2020 --(



One of the key benefits for this year’s conference will be the case study updates from major projects in the region, including offshore winds, geothermal projects, PPP and infrastructure schemes. Delegates will be able to hear from four in depth case studies chosen to provide updates within the Benelux region.



The event brochure with the full agenda is available to download online at http://www.beneluxconf.com/pr3



The four case studies will be presented on:



1. Geothermal Energy in Belgium and the Netherlands, presented by Toon van Ingelghem, Senior Investment Manager, PMV



- Examples of the Financing options available

- Government aid - covering the risk of exploration

- Data and expertise to hand

- Drilling data made publicly available facilitating easy entrance to new players

- Implementation of initiatives to stimulate a sustainable future development of the shallow geothermal energy sector in Belgium

- Challenges, lessons learnt and future developments in the Benelux region

- Case studies



2. The impact of climate change and health hazard on infrastructure investments, presented by François-Yves Gaudeul, Infrastructure Debt Director, Allianz Global Investors



- How can infrastructure projects be impacted?

- Remedies

- Case Studies



3. Energy Transition in Belgium: increase in offshore wind capacity, presented by Mathias Verkest, CEO, Otary



- Energy landscape in BE

- Nuclear phase out and CRM

- Pioneering role of offshore wind as from the early 2000

- Expectations towards 2030

- Case study SeaMade



4. Adaptation Projects, presented by Jeroen Zanders, Senior Vice President Infrastructure Finance and Principle, Macquarie Capital



- Business Models

- Trends

- Case Study

- Future outlook



An early bird saving of £100 is available for conference bookings placed by September 30, 2020. Registrations can be made online at http://www.beneluxconf.com/pr3



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Benelux Infrastructure Forum

18th – 19th November 2020

Park Centraal, Amsterdam, Netherlands

http://www.beneluxconf.com/pr3



