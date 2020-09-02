MEDraysintell Publishes Its New Nuclear Medicine Report and Directory

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MEDraysintell Press Release

A set of three volumes (2,900 pages) with a description of about 830 products and nearly 320 companies active in nuclear medicine.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, September 02, 2020 --(



This new Edition-2020 has been completely revised and reorganized and provides in now 2,900 pages (+25% compared to the previous year edition) a description of about 830 products, together with a comprehensive profile of nearly 320 companies around the world active in nuclear medicine, radiopharmaceutical development production and sale. In addition, the number of direct web links to bibliographical references was increased to 2,300.



- MEDraysintell Nuclear Medicine (Part 1) - Marketed Radiopharmaceuticals

- MEDraysintell Nuclear Medicine (Part 2) - Clinical Radiopharmaceuticals

- MEDraysintell Nuclear Medicine (Part 3) - Early Stage Radiopharmaceuticals



Detailed table of contents and sample pages available upon request to

Paul-Emmanuel Goethals at peg@medraysintell.com



MEDraysintell estimates that the global market for nuclear medicine reached closed to US$ 6 billion in 2019, growing by approximately 8% in comparison to the year 2018 (nearly 10% without the exchange rates Influence). Radiotherapeutics represented 20% of the total nuclear medicine market in 2019 and are anticipated to growth strongly during the coming decade.



Unfortunately, the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis will affect the estimated nuclear medicine market evolution at least during the year 2020. It has been already observed that the market development has slowed down in 2020 and it is foreseen that some negative effects might run over 2021 as well. On the other hand, development of new tracers and drugs has been impacted by a maximum of three months delay and it seems that most of the clinical trials have resumed. Influence on the launch of new drugs will remain minimal.



Nuclear Medicine products have been available since the late 1940s. However, during the last decade, the market saw an emergence of new radionuclides and the number of products under development has grown considerably. An increasing interest from private investors and conventional pharmaceutical industries for the nuclear medicine market was observed, of course mainly in the therapeutic area. This led also to some major M&A activities. During the past six years, over US$ 16 billion were invested in M&A transactions in the radiopharmaceutical industry. New opportunities for development, investments, mergers and acquisitions are just popping up.



About MEDraysintell

MEDraysintell is a team of international experts providing first-rate strategic intelligence in nuclear medicine, cyclotron, proton therapy and brachytherapy. We offer the most comprehensive set of reports and directories, with over 4,000 pages of unrivaled intelligence covering some of the most exciting healthcare technologies using radiation for diagnosis and treatment. We offer client-specific intelligence in the field of radiation healthcare, with the upmost knowledge leveraging our extended network of worldwide contacts.



We are proud to support numerous companies globally, helping them to better understand the markets, the competitive environment as well as the potential of merger and acquisitions (M&A) and technology development. We have repeated satisfied clients operating in the field of medical radiation, investment banks and institutional investors, large international consulting firms and university research laboratories.



