Introducing the Evaluator: Price Optimization Software


Berlin, Germany, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Th!nkpricing today announced the launch of the evaluator, their first SaaS product for people who price. The evaluator provides pricing managers the ability to optimize prices and craft a pricing strategy targeted at their business's unique goals and circumstances.

“Pricing is often underestimated by modern businesses,” says Sebastian Thobe, Chief Technology Officer at Smart Pricer. “Everyone can benefit from understanding how their pricing performs today and how it can be improved.”

Features and benefits of the evaluator include:

- Import your ticketing data - evaluate your pricing model on your own sales transactions

- Analyze your product prices - examine your product and price performance. see if your prices meet your demand

- Simulate & create your pricing strategy - change your prices using our product categorizations and immediately see the impact to your business

- Make changing prices easy - export your strategy so you can update your prices; incorporate your data driven pricing decisions into your daily operations

The evaluator is available now, go to thinkpricing.com/pricing-tools-and-products/ for more information.

th!nkpricing, a brand of Smart Pricer, follows the mission to “democratize” pricing by providing easy to understand knowledge and software for anyone who prices.
