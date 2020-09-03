SimplyCast’s Saeed El-Darahali Named to Top 50 Atlantic CEOs

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SimplyCast Press Release

A1C 6E7 Dartmouth, Canada, September 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SimplyCast, an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified leader in engagement automation for organizations in over 175 countries, is proud to announce its President & CEO Saeed El-Darahali has been selected as one of the top 50 CEOs for 2020 by Atlantic Business Magazine.For over 20 years, Atlantic Business Magazine has dedicated an issue every year to profile accomplished business leaders in Atlantic Canada. The selected CEOs are also announced and celebrated at a yearly gala, which is occurring virtually this year due to COVID-19.“Firstly, I would like to thank the SimplyCast team for all their hard work and support over the last ten years,” said Saeed El-Darahali, President and CEO of SimplyCast. “Without all their hard work, SimplyCast wouldn’t be at the place it is today. Secondly, I would like to thank the Atlantic Business Magazine. It is an honor to receive this award and join the ranks of the winners from the last two decades.”The gala for the Top 50 CEO awards will take place virtually on September 15, 2020, and the magazine highlighting all the winners will be available September 16, 2020.About SimplyCastSimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company's 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.About Atlantic Business MagazineFounded in 1989, Atlantic Business Magazine is a bi-monthly glossy consumer publication that covers all areas of business within the four Atlantic provinces. It is the longest publishing regional business magazine in Atlantic Canada (celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2009) as well as the most award-winning and largest circulation business magazine in the region, publishing a minimum of 35,000 copies per issue. Atlantic Business follows a controlled circulation model of distribution: it is distributed to business readers via The Globe & Mail and select locations such as airport executive lounges, major hotels and Marine Atlantic ferries. Its flagship issue of the year is its May/June celebration of corporate leadership excellence – the Top 50 CEO awards.For more information contact:SimplyCastAlissa MacDougallalissa.macdougall@simplycast.com866-323-6572 ext. 1403www.simplycast.comAtlantic Business MagazineTel: 709-726-9300Fax: 709-726-3013Mailing AddressP.O. Box 2356, Station CSt. John’s, NLA1C 6E7 Contact Information SimplyCast

