Healing Hotels Offers Three Virtual Retreats Featuring Leading International Masters

Healing Hotels of the World is offering three interactive virtual retreat sessions featuring internationally recognized masters in healing and bodywork.

Cologne, Germany, September 03, 2020 --(



“Our lives and worlds are in constant flux, but the question is: how do we react to these transitions, personally and collectively?” says Anne Biging, Co-Founder of Healing Hotels of the World. “Especially in the middle of this pandemic, we all have questions about how we navigate through difficult periods of change, and how we get from confusion to clarity, and from helplessness to empowerment.



"These sessions – featuring some of the leading healing masters from around the world – aim to help answer some of those questions.” Retreat leaders include Velleda Dobrowolny, a certified life and business coach and trainer for leadership and authentic communication; Sharada Rumi, a renowned meditation expert who began her practice at age 13; Gary Joplin, a specialist in the Gyrokinesis Method who integrates dance, breath, voice, ritual and music into his own unique method to help people find deeper levels of awareness; and Sandeep Argawalla, a yogi with a masters in yoga physiology who works with asanas, conscious breathing and mindfulness to create balance.



These world-class practitioners will take guests on a journey within, and share knowledge about how to regain clarity of mind and connect with the wisdom of the heart. Each retreat is a stand-alone session, but all three sessions complement and build upon each other. The sessions, which are priced at US$350 each or $900 for all three, are designed to be an intimate group setting and are limited to 15 participants.



“We’re so happy to share the deep knowledge of these incredible practitioners with people across the world who are looking for answers during this challenging time,” says Elisabeth Ixmeier, Co-Founder of Healing Hotels of the World. “Guests will have the opportunity to honestly explore and acknowledge what is going on internally, as they embark on a journey within and discover and reconnect with their innate capacity to live life fully.”



To attend, email meetyou@healing-hotels.com, or book online via https://bit.ly/3b4QSnV.



About Healing Hotels of the World

Healing Hotels of the World is a member-based global brand, encompassing more than 100 of the best healing hotels and resorts around the world. As a leader in the field, Healing Hotels is the first and only global brand of quality member hotels devoted to profound individual change through evidence-based modalities dedicated to healing. Hotel partners follow rigorous standards and criteria, ensuring that wellness for each guest is taken to a deeper dimension through singularly crafted holistic healing programs. For further information, visit our website.



For more information, contact:

Laura Lucchese

+49 (0) 221 2053 1175



https://healinghotelsoftheworld.com

PR and Marketing



