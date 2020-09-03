Connecting Staff Announces Vetting and Sourcing Services for Hiring Process

Press Releases Connecting Staff Press Release

Connecting Staff deals in recruiting and consulting across the United States, along with the vetting and sourcing process. The company provides experienced and talented candidates at an effective cost.

“Our main focus is to provide the right candidate for the right job. We source quality candidates who are experienced, talented, and the right fit for the job. We also provide vetting services and carry out a full background check of the candidate. This way, we make sure to connect the perfect candidate in the right role,” affirms Joseph Centauro, owner of Connecting Staff.



The main benefit of taking recruitment and staffing services from Connecting Staff is that it reduces hiring and labor cost, provision of flexible hiring needs, good recruitment reach, and the service also helps save the company’s time in prospecting and hiring.



At Connecting Staff, the team uses innovative technology and an advanced hiring process using the best of industry recruitment tools. Even with the in-depth screening and interview process, there is no problem in choosing the right candidates and sending them across to the prospective clients.



Connecting Staff provides services to both employers and job seekers. Even job seekers can find a position by registering themselves and signing up with the company. Helping them land in the perfect position and the best opportunity.



About the Company

About the Company

Connecting Staff is a reputed staffing company that renders one-of-its-kind recruitment and staffing solutions to its clients. The company serves a wide variety of industries across the United States and provides quality talented candidates for your needs. Contact Information Connecting Staff

Joseph Centauro

561-614-5627



www.connectingstaff.com



