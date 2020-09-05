MEDraysintell Welcomes Jean-Luc Vanderheyden as Advisor

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MEDraysintell Press Release

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, September 05, 2020 --(



Jean-Luc is a Doctor of Pharmacy and PhD Analytical Chemist (Université Libre de Bruxelles and University of Cincinnati), with a strong expertise in scientific, commercial and research analyses related to advanced technologies involving all forms of imaging, isotope supply worldwide and radiation therapy. He has worked in small and large biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D environment. He founded JLVMI Consulting LLC in the USA in 2012 to provide his expertise in the areas of pharmacy, radiochemistry and radiopharmacy. Jean-Luc Vanderheyden was a Visiting Associate Professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He is also a member of the Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance (QIBA) technical committee on PET, the American Chemical Society (ACS), the Society of Nuclear Medicine (SNMMI) and the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM).



“With the addition of Jean-Luc Vanderheyden, MEDraysintell is growing in an unique expert driven structure capable to help customers better understand the complexity of the radiation healthcare industry, including nuclear medicine and proton therapy," commented Paul-Emmanuel Goethals, co-Founder & Partner.



MEDraysintell recently published its new Nuclear Medicine Report & Directory Edition-2020, which provides in some 2,900 pages a description of about 830 radiodiagnostics and radiotherapeutics, together with a comprehensive profile of nearly 320 companies active in nuclear medicine, radiopharmaceutical development production and sale around the world. Earlier this year, MEDraysintell also published its unique Cyclotrons directory which provides an extensive review of all cyclotrons installed or recently sold in all countries and regions of the world with an exhaustive profile of the companies currently developing and/or supplying cyclotrons.



About MEDraysintell

MEDraysintell is a team of international experts providing first-rate strategic intelligence in nuclear medicine, cyclotron, proton therapy and brachytherapy. We offer the most comprehensive set of reports and directories, with over 4,000 pages of unrivaled intelligence covering some of the most exciting healthcare technologies using radiation for diagnosis and treatment. We offer client-specific intelligence in the field of radiation healthcare, with the upmost knowledge leveraging our extended network of worldwide contacts.



We are proud to support numerous companies globally, helping them to better understand the markets, the competitive environment as well as the potential of merger and acquisitions (M&A) and technology development. We have repeated satisfied clients operating in the field of medical radiation, investment banks and institutional investors, large international consulting firms and university research laboratories.



