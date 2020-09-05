Press Releases KorTerra Press Release

Receive press releases from KorTerra: By Email RSS Feeds: KorTerra Names Natalie Boehne Director of Product Development and Quality Assurance

Minneapolis, MN, September 05, 2020 --(



Boehne’s extensive experience as a leader in software development and quality assurance will help shape the future of KorTerra’s damage prevention software. She will play a key role in the design, creation, and implementation of KorTerra’s mobile and cloud-based solutions. Her established track record of enhancing overall product quality and supporting software development best practices will be invaluable in guiding KorTerra’s next chapter of success.



“The damage prevention industry is growing at an incredible rate and having solid quality processes in place is critical to the success of any technology scale-up,” said Boehne. “I look forward to taking an active role in ensuring the continued expansion of damage prevention solutions and maximization of value for our customers.”



“We are excited to welcome Natalie to the team,” said KorTerra’s President, Mitch Stendal. “We have experienced exceptional growth, and Natalie’s unique background and skills will help to support the advancement of KorTerra’s ongoing research and development efforts. Her expertise will be instrumental in fortifying KorTerra’s commitment to developing high-quality industry leading software.”



About KorTerra

KorTerra is the leading provider of cloud-based damage prevention software, protecting billions of dollars in underground infrastructure. For over 30 years, the leading stakeholders in gas distribution, pipeline operation, telecommunications, electric distribution, contract locating, and city, county, and state governments have trusted KorTerra as their damage prevention solution. KorTerra helps mitigate risk and ensure the safety of field personnel by providing secure cloud and mobile platforms for processing 811 locate tickets, tracking and reporting asset damages, meeting regulatory compliance, and more. Explore additional solutions at korterra.com and follow KorTerra on LinkedIn. Minneapolis, MN, September 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- KorTerra, Inc., the market leader in damage prevention software for the utility industry, has appointed Natalie Boehne as Director of Product Development and Quality Assurance. This addition will be significant in driving KorTerra’s forward momentum and supporting continued long-term growth.Boehne’s extensive experience as a leader in software development and quality assurance will help shape the future of KorTerra’s damage prevention software. She will play a key role in the design, creation, and implementation of KorTerra’s mobile and cloud-based solutions. Her established track record of enhancing overall product quality and supporting software development best practices will be invaluable in guiding KorTerra’s next chapter of success.“The damage prevention industry is growing at an incredible rate and having solid quality processes in place is critical to the success of any technology scale-up,” said Boehne. “I look forward to taking an active role in ensuring the continued expansion of damage prevention solutions and maximization of value for our customers.”“We are excited to welcome Natalie to the team,” said KorTerra’s President, Mitch Stendal. “We have experienced exceptional growth, and Natalie’s unique background and skills will help to support the advancement of KorTerra’s ongoing research and development efforts. Her expertise will be instrumental in fortifying KorTerra’s commitment to developing high-quality industry leading software.”About KorTerraKorTerra is the leading provider of cloud-based damage prevention software, protecting billions of dollars in underground infrastructure. For over 30 years, the leading stakeholders in gas distribution, pipeline operation, telecommunications, electric distribution, contract locating, and city, county, and state governments have trusted KorTerra as their damage prevention solution. KorTerra helps mitigate risk and ensure the safety of field personnel by providing secure cloud and mobile platforms for processing 811 locate tickets, tracking and reporting asset damages, meeting regulatory compliance, and more. Explore additional solutions at korterra.com and follow KorTerra on LinkedIn. Contact Information KorTerra

Talia Hanneman

651-304-2104



www.korterra.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from KorTerra