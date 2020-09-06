Blue Mail Media Celebrates Ten Year Milestone

Press Releases Blue Mail Media Press Release

Austin, TX, September 06, 2020 --(



Following its achievement, the company has relocated to the new office in Austin, Texas, on May 20th, 2020. Blue Mail Media has expanded its office to assist clients with innovative technology and services.



Reflecting on the company’s growth, Robert Duke, Marketing Manager at Blue Mail Media, says, “I take great pride in what we have accomplished over the last ten years. It has been an incredible journey during which our company has developed and evolved into the market-leading data solution provider we are today. Thank you for being a part of our company’s success over the years.”



He adds, “We are looking forward to this exciting chapter in our growth and to support the clients with industry-leading facilities.”



About Blue Mail Media

Blue Mail Media is remarkably known as the leading international provider of email marketing solutions. The company delivers reliable and precise B2B records to power the multi-channel marketing campaigns of global industries. Blue Mail Media owns a vast repository of 75+ Million records and keeps it updated to maintain its dependability at all times. It offers customized marketing list based on industry requirements, such as market size, type, revenue, geographical locations, and others.



The company is a predominant member of the Direct Marketing Association (DMA) since 2013. It garnered Better Business Bureau Accreditation in 2014 for its service excellence. Blue Mail Media served 2K+ global clients with partners and resources spread across various regions.



For More Details:

Visit: www.bluemailmedia.com

Email: sales@bluemailmedia.com

Robert Duke

1-888-494-0588



https://www.bluemailmedia.com/



