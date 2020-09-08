Columbus’ MCMILLANCO Ramps Up to Deliver Antimicrobial CuGrip Surface Covers

CuGrip Goods Ltd. has partnered with MCMILLANCO, LLC to develop packaging designs, coordinate manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution of antimicrobial copper products from its Columbus facility. Copper have been shown to reduce the spread of germs and viruses on surfaces, making CuGrip copper wraps a useful tool in the fight against COVID-19.

CuGrip Goods Ltd. (pronounced “Q-grip”) has developed self-sanitizing copper wraps that can easily be applied to high-touch surfaces like door handles to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. CuGrip Goods Ltd. has partnered with MCMILLANCO, LLC to develop packaging designs, coordinate manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution of antimicrobial copper products from its Columbus facility.



Like an industrial matchmaker of sorts, MCMILLANCO helps manufacturers find solutions for a wide variety of metal machining, fabrication, assembly and distribution needs. The company’s focus on quality and strategic partnerships made them an ideal partner for CuGrip Goods Ltd.



Dustin McMillan of MCMILLANCO stated, “We are excited about the innovation behind CuGrip and the opportunity to make this technology more widely available.”



Studies show that copper can kill viruses and other germs by disrupting the protective layers of the organisms and interfering with its vital processes. In 2020, studies have confirmed that the anti-microbial properties of copper are effective against the novel coronavirus, rendering it no longer infectious within 4 hours, which is 12 times quicker than stainless steel. CuGrip copper surface wraps have many applications in hospitals, schools, mass transit, retail spaces and other places where germs are likely to spread.



About MCMILLANCO, LLC

Ohio-based MCMILLANCO, LLC connects retail and manufacturing companies with metal fabrication, machining, plastic injection molding, stamping, wireforming, aluminum sandcasting and contract manufacturing solutions throughout the Midwest. With value-add services such as marketing, warehousing, fulfillment, kitting and engineering, MCMILLANCO’s focus is on delivering quality solutions and reliable services through trusted partnerships.



2725 Westbelt Drive, Columbus, OH 43228

614 800.0334 | info@mcmillancomfg.com | www.mcmillancomfg.com



About Anvy Technologies’ CuGrip

Anvy Technologies Inc. is a holding company, headquartered in Victoria, BC Canada, and the proud creator of CuGrip Goods Ltd. and Sepura Home Ltd. Anvy Technologies aims to provide easy-to-use products that contribute towards a better world. With innovations under the CuGrip name, the company aims to reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria transferred through high-touch surfaces.



https://cugrip.com/

