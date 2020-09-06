The News Journal Names Even & Odd Minds, LLC a Winner of the Delaware Top Workplaces 2020 Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Even & Odd Minds, LLC Press Release

Even & Odd Minds, an Information Technology Consulting and Professional Services firm that offer varied technical IT Services across Business verticals was Ranked 7th on the Top Workplaces 2020 list by the News Journal (DelawareOnline.com).

Wilmington, DE, September 06, 2020 --



“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”



Even & Odd Minds, an Information Technology Consulting and Professional Services firm that offer varied technical IT Services across Business verticals was Ranked 7th on the Top Workplaces 2020 list in its category.



Ravi Goel, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Even & Odd Minds commented: "We are honored to be selected and ranked among the top workplaces by the news journal and specifically to be named in Top Workplaces 2020 List. It is also an honor for us to be included among an group of distinguished employers from across the United States and as I reflect on this recognition, I am especially proud of employees of EOMinds and what we have accomplished with our team working in partnership with our amazing clients!"



About Even & Odd Minds, LLC

Even & Odd Minds is a talent-driven consulting firm providing individual consultants, project teams, and strategic outsourcing services to clients in a wide range of industries. We leverage our recruiting expertise to deliver high-end consulting services for engagements in select Information Technology and Engineering disciplines. Founded in 2011, Even & Odd Minds combines international reach with local depth, serving our clients all over North America.



Web - http://www.eominds.com LinkedIn - http://www.linkedin.com/company/even-&-odd-minds-llc



Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/EOMinds Twitter - https://twitter.com/EOMinds



Instagram – http://www.instagram.com/EOMinds_US Google Plus - https://plus.google.com/+EOMinds



About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.



Arjun Singh

302 314 9357



www.eominds.com



