Purple Lotus Productions Announces a New Reimagined Format for Their Embracing Your Journey Expos to Allow for Social Distancing and Increased COVID Safety Guidelines

Purple Lotus Productions is pleased to announce the first 2-day Embracing Your Journey Expo Sept. 19th and 20th the leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical event in Phoenix, and changes that have been made to the structure of the Expo to allow for social distancing and to meet current safety guidelines. People will feel more confident about coming out to connect with the community of holistic, wellness and metaphysical practitioners at the Expo with these updates.

The Embracing Your Journey Expo will be held at the Point Hilton Squaw Peak Resort, 7677 N 16th St, Phoenix AZ 85020, in the Convention Center from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday September 19th and Sunday September 20th, 2020. This family friendly event is open to the public and tickets are available for purchase in advance or the day of the event. Children 10 and under are admitted free. Free lectures included with your admission.



Admission:

1 day pass $6 in advance / $8 at the door

2 day pass $10 in advance / $15 at the door

Featured Event – Gong Meditation with

World Renowned Gong Master Karyn Diane

​11:30 Saturday or Sunday - Limited to 25 people per session

$20 in advance - $30 at the door

Browse the Vendor List and Lecture Schedule at Embracingyourjourneyexpo.com



The Sept. 19th and 20th two-day expo will introduce the reimagined event layout debuting 7 Mini-Marketplaces. Instead of utilizing one large ballroom as usual, the Expo will be housed in the entire Convention Center at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort in Phoenix. The Convention Center spaces will be used to create 7 smaller separate events, which will allow the gathering size in each to be limited to less than 50 people at a time in each. These 7 Mini-Marketplaces will be named after each of the 7 Chakras and guests will be able to move from one to the next to the next until they have visited all 7 of the Chakra Mini-Marketplaces. Each Mini-Marketplace will house between 10 and 12 of a variety of vendors and practitioners in a spacious yet intimate setting. The large spaces between booths and generous walkways will allow guests ample room to comfortably explore each room in a relaxed setting while maintaining social distancing.



Social distancing has also been taken into consideration by the event producers during lectures, vendor and attendee check in times. Lectures will be running at a 50% reduced capacity giving ample space between attendees. Two check in lobby areas will allow vendors and attendees more space during that process and the introduction of staggered attendee check in times will help avoid crowds first thing in the morning.



Additional safety protocols include an abundance of hand sanitizing stations throughout the entire convention center and the required mandatory face coverings for all staff, vendors and attendees in accordance with local regulations and the requirements of the venue.



Robin Selby of Purple Lotus Productions says, “I hope that you are as excited as we are for these changes that will help ensure we are all finally able to share our gifts again with the community at the Sept. 19th and 20th Embracing Your Journey Expo. We welcome you to come experience the leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical event in Phoenix. We cannot wait to get to see you again!”



Alternative thinkers will have the opportunity to explore how to nurture their body, mind and spirit with clean eating, and non-traditional healing techniques, sample plant based food, learn how to make their home a healthy relaxing environment with energy assessments and efficient products, and beautiful artwork, and to soothe the spirit with psychic counselors, readers and energy workers, just to name a few. A detailed list of vendors for this event can be found on the EmbracingYourJourneyExpo.com website Who’s who page under the Sept. 19 & 20th 2-day event.



More than a dozen free lectures are also included with admission. Attendees can enjoy learning about healing with sound, lymphatic drainage, weight loss through essential oils and DNA activation. Explore self development with green living, releasing fear, being your soulful self and divination.



The full lecture schedule is available on the website and on FaceBook, Embracing Your Journey Expo.



Browse the Vendor List and Lecture Schedule embracingyourjourneyexpo.com/september-19th-20th



